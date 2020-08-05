Marek Klassen helped lead the Bandits to an 84-70 win over the Guelph Nighthawks on Wednesday. The Bandits secured the second seed in the CEBL Summer Series with the win. (CEBL photo)

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch first round bye with win

Bandits defeat Guelph 84-70, advance to the CEBL semifinals on Saturday

A dominant second half performance by the Fraser Valley Bandits led to a crucial 84-70 win over the Guelph Nighthawks on Wednesday, and the victory gives the club a bye to the CEBL semifinals.

Fraser Valley finished the round robin at 4-2 and earned the second seed with the win.

As a reminder, the Bandits went 4-16 in 2019.

Jahenns Manigat was lights out from the field on Wednesday, nailing six of nine shots from beyond the arc and collecting 20 points, four rebounds and four steals. Olu Ashaolu also had a strong game with 17 points and six rebounds. Ashaolu also drew an impressive nine fouls.

But it was the performance off the bench of Abbotsford’s Marek Klassen that helped the Bandits steer the ship after a shaky second quarter that saw them allow 33 points.

Klassen had a solid all-around game with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and put in valuable minutes in the second half.

“Big win for us,” he said, following the game. “Our team came out and it wasn’t even the guys starting that had big minutes and made big shots at the end for us.”

Klassen thanked local fans for their support during the Summer Series and said the goal is to bring home a championship.

“We’re going to try and bring this thing home and that was a big first step today,” he said.

He added that having an extra day off, especially in a compressed schedule like the Summer Series will be a big advantage for the Bandits.

The Bandits enter the playoff round seeded second, and automatically advance to the final four on Saturday thanks to a bye. It’s unclear who that opponent will be or when the game will occur. If successful, the Bandits will advance to the CEBL final on Sunday.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Bandits clinch playoff spot with win

abbotsfordbasketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

Just Posted

Missing teen who went to Langley mall last seen in Mission

Mother says 17-year-old is diabetic and doesn’t have his insulin

RCMP charge Langley man in connection with boat collision on Cultus Lake

A 67-year-old man allegedly operated a motor boat that collided with a woman paddling a canoe

Aldergrove nine year old starts veggie stand to raise money for his first computer

Lochlan Delmaestro has sold $45 worth of herbs and vegetables in just two weeks

VIDEO: Fire breaks out in RV, spreads to garage of Langley home

Crews remain on site as the investigate the cause and extend of damage

Shopping local in Aldergrove could pay off this month

$600 in prizes available for the people who buy the most local goods

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch first round bye with win

Bandits defeat Guelph 84-70, advance to the CEBL semifinals on Saturday

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Maple Ridge firefighting camp empowers young women

Camp Ignite to take place at Justice Institute on Sunday, Aug. 9

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Most Read