Fraser Valley Bandits forward could be the next player of the year

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that Fraser Valley Bandits forward Thomas Kennedy has been named as one of the 10 individual award nominees for its annual CEBL Awards being held August 10 at Casino Du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec.

A student-athlete forward from the University of Windsor, Kennedy is a finalist for the U-Sports Player of the Year award. Fellow nominee David Muenkat of Scarborough represented St. Francis Xavier University in 2021-22.

Kennedy was a breakout performer for the Bandits this past CEBL regular season, averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds (third in the league) and two assists per game on 63.6 per cent shooting from the field (second in the league).

Over 12 regular season games played, Kennedy averaged 28.1 minutes per game and also represented the Canadian under-23 men’s national team at the Global Jam showcase in Toronto this past June and July. Kennedy will return to the Windsor Lancers this upcoming fall.

The CEBL Awards is the first official event of the 2022 Championship Weekend, which is being held in Ottawa, Ont. between August 10-14.

Award nominees were revealed for six player categories. All CEBL award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official supplier of awards and rings to the CEBL, a $500 Foot Locker shopping spree and free Flair Airlines flights for two for one full year.

The 2022 Coach of the Year and Fox40 Official of the Year honourees will also be announced at the CEBL Awards.

Award winners are determined by votes cast by the league’s head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, select league broadcasters, and internal media personnel.

Team representatives cannot vote for a player nor the head coach from their own team.

The 2022 CEBL Playoffs began Thursday night with play-in games at Saskatchewan and Fraser Valley.

For more information, people can visit thebandits.ca.

