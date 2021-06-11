Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Julian Washburn has been signed by the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Julian Washburn has been signed by the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fraser Valley Bandits sign former NBA-er Julian Washburn

Former Memphis Grizzlies starter to join CEBL team for 2021 season

The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed the first player in team history to suit up in the NBA.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League club announced on Friday that they have inked former Memphis Grizzlies forward Julian Washburn for the 2021 season.

Washburn played 18 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2018-19 NBA season and averaged 14.1 minutes per game. Washburn scored an NBA career-high eight points against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2019, when he shot 4-of-7 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes of action.

He started three games that season and averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 assists.

He was then traded to the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2019 in a deal that moved Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies.

Washburn is the son of former NBA player Chris Washburn, who was the third overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft and played for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

A native of Duncanville, Tex., Washburn has played two consecutive seasons for the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League (2019-21). The Blue Coats are an affiliate club of the Philadelphia 76ers. Washburn averaged 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 42 and 36 per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively, this past season.

The Blue Coats advanced to the G League Finals where the club ultimately fell short against the Lakeland Magic. Prior to suiting up for the Blue Coats, Washburn played for the Austin Spurs (2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19) and Memphis Hustle (2018-19). The Spurs defeated the Raptors 905 to win the 2017-18 G League Championship. Washburn played a key role in the title clinching victory by contributing seven points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 27 minutes of action.

He has also played professionally in New Zealand and Mexico.

“I’m thrilled to join the Fraser Valley Bandits family,” he stated in a press release. “It’s clear that this is a team that is dedicated toward building together, both on and off the court. I’m excited to be part of the community and to showcase a brand of basketball that is up-tempo and exciting for fans.”

Washburn starred at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) from 2011 to 2015. Washburn currently ranks first in school history in total minutes (4,448), fourth in field goals (592) and sixth in scoring (1,526 points). In his final season with the UTEP Miners, Washburn was named 2015 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, Conference USA All-Defensive Team and was chosen as one of 26 finalists for the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year award.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Bandits team with Fraser Health to encourage vaccination

“Julian has played at the highest level,” Bandits general manager Kyle Julius stated in a press release. Having a high-level player like Julian who has played and contributed in NBA games is a tremendous asset to our organization and our locker room. Julian has great size at the wing position and much like the rest of our roster he will play and guard multiple positions and can score at all three levels. Julian will be one of our leaders and we can’t wait to see him enhance our culture.”

The Bandits open the season on June 24 in Edmonton against the Stingers and then host the Saskatchewan Rattlers at the Abbotsford Centre on June 26.

abbotsfordbasketballFraser Valley

 

Julian Washburn played one season for the Memphis Grizzlies. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Julian Washburn played one season for the Memphis Grizzlies. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Previous story
BCHL designates Chilliwack as sole host of 2021 Showcase event

Just Posted

Hutch Hotels Ltd., which owned the former Alder Inn (which was demolished in November 2020), is among the defendants in a lawsuit related to an alleged impaired-driving crash in January 2017. The civil suit also names S & L Kitchen and Bar in Abbotsford. (Black Press file photo)
Two Fraser Valley bars named in lawsuit related to alleged impaired-driving crash

S & L Abbotsford and Alder Inn being sued by passenger in 2017 rollover collision

The Prime Family Bottle Drive amassed a huge amount of donations back in 2018. COVID has forced the organizers to make it a drive-thru event in 2020 and it will be that way again for 2021. (Aldergrove Star files)
Langley family gearing up for fifth annual bottle drive to fight juvenile arthritis

People can bring their recyclables on Saturday, June 26, in a drive-thru style format

Langley Secondary School has renamed its teams from the Saints to Thunderbirds (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Call them Thunderbirds: Langley Secondary School changes team name from Saints

A student survey found 80 per cent couldn’t relate to the old name

Aldergrove is seeing the highest transmission rates of COVID-19 in B.C., but all areas are seeing a general decline in rates. (BC CDC)
Aldergrove has highest COVID transmission in Langley

All areas are still much lower than they were a few weeks ago

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night, April 19. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight Langley condo fire

Local watershed group concerned about harm to creek and wants better protocols in place

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. A plan by the City of Vancouver to gain Health Canada approval of the decriminalization of small amounts of illicit drugs has won support from the mayors of seven other British Columbia cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. mayors back Vancouver’s bid to decriminalize drugs, urge federal support

A statement signed by the mayors of Victoria, Saanich, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Burnaby, New Westminster and Port Coquitlam says they support eliminating criminal penalties for simple possession

Scales of Justice, Image courtesy Creative Outlet Scales of Justice, Image courtesy Creative Outlet
Teacher’s elbow injury case against Surrey School District, WorkSafeBC struck by judge

Judge says processes put in place by legislation, collective agreement must be followed

Dee Dee Peters, cousin of missing Hope woman April Parisian, was one of about 30 people who gathered at Five Corners in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 13, 2021 for MMIW Takes Back Canada, a nation-wide endeavour to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
4 women in one year missing or murdered from Hope to Yale

No charges have been laid in any of the four women’s cases

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

...
Fraser Valley Bandits sign former NBA-er Julian Washburn

Former Memphis Grizzlies starter to join CEBL team for 2021 season

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Surrey murderer loses appeal in 2011 Christmas eve shooting in Newton

Bradley McPherson, 28, was shot in the back of the head during an after-hours house party

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Most Read