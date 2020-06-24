Abbotsford resident Gladys Sautter (née Shupe) was the first recipient of the ‘Nominate a Hero’ program. Sautter is a hardcore Bandits fan who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. (Submitted).

Fraser Valley Bandits, Tim Hortons launch ‘Nominate a Hero’ program

Program eligible to Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Mission and Surrey residents

The Fraser Valley Bandits and Tim Hortons are looking for heroes.

The organizations recently launched the Nominate a Hero program, which encourages members of the community to nominate their friends or loved ones who exemplify what it means to be a hero.

Starting this week and for the next four weeks, nominations will be accepted until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. PST of each week. Following the nomination period, one winner will be contacted to coordinate a safe and physically distant drop-off of a care package courtesy of Tim Hortons and the Fraser Valley Bandits. The nomination period will restart the following week.

Nomination periods and weeks:

Week 1: June 23 to June 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Week 2: June 29 to July 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Week 3: July 6 to July 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Week 4: July 13 to July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT

The first “Hometown Hero” awarded as part of this program was Gladys Sautter (née Shupe), who recently celebrated her 100th birthday on May 10. Gladys resides in Abbotsford with her daughter, Roxanna, and son-in-law, Dan, and is an avid basketball fan. Gladys starred on her high school basketball team in the 1930s in Carstairs, Alta. Gladys worked in the admissions department at the University of Calgary. She also spent time as a local reporter for the community of Rosebud, Alta. As part of Gladys’ birthday celebrations, Abbotsford-based Tim Hortons franchise owners Sean and Jennifer Dyck and the Fraser Valley Bandits presented Gladys with a special birthday package that preceded the debut of the Nominate a Hero program.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Bandits super fan celebrates 100th birthday

Individuals nominating a colleague, friend or family member must provide reasons as to how the individual they are nominating exemplifies a hero through passion, selflessness, duty, service and more. Individuals eligible to be nominated must reside in the following municipalities: Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Mission and Surrey. The nomination window is now open.

“We are proud to partner with Tim Hortons on the Nominate a Hero campaign and we look forward to recognizing and celebrating some of the wonderful stories that will be told through this program. During this trying time, it is important to stay connected and we believe the Nominate a Hero program is a great step toward showcasing the ways in which individuals and communities are supporting each other,” Bandits Vice President Dylan Kular said.

For more information on the program, visit thebandits.ca/nominate-a-hero.

