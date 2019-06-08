Abbotsford’s Marek Klassen brings the ball up court against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday. (Submitted)

Fraser Valley Bandits winless streak hits six games

CEBL club falls to the Edmonton Stingers on Friday night

The winless streak has now reached six games for the Fraser Valley Bandits.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League team still has yet to win a regular season game, and that trend continued on Friday night with a 93-88 loss to the Edmonton Stingers in the Alberta capital.

The Stingers took over in the second quarter, outscoring the Bandits 28-18 and entering the second half up 52-40. Fraser Valley battled back in the second half, but just couldn’t close the gap.

“I am proud of the fortitude shown by the guys. Despite being up against the odds, they grinded their way back into this game and showed great sportsmanship. It wasn’t the result that we wanted, but we know that we are growing stronger as a group and we will be ready to compete this Thursday,” stated Bandits head coach and general manager Peter Guarasci.

The numbers were pretty close between the two teams, but Fraser Valley struggled from the three-point line, making just 32 per cent compared to Edmonton who connected on 42 per cent.

Vancouver’s Diego Kapelan had his best game in Bandits colours, with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. He shot an impressive 53 per cent from the field, and was a key player off the bench for the Fraser Valley in the team’s second half push.

Centre Levon Kendall also had a strong game for the Bandits, with 14 points and 10 boards. Bandits guard Tyrrel Tate chipped in with 16 points.

Edmonton’s record improves to 4-3 on the season, while the Bandits remain the lone winless team in the CEBL at 0-6.

Fraser Valley returns to the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday when the Saskatchewan Rattlers (4-3) come to town. That game tips off at 7 p.m.

