Fraser Valley Fusion 2005 take national U14A fastball title

The team made up of players from Langley and neighbouring communities are national champs

The Fraser Valley Fusion 2005 returned from the U14A Canadian Fastpitch Championship in Quebec with the title of champions. (Photo submitted)

It took nine games, but the Fraser Valley Fusion 2005 made each one count on their way to winning the U14 national champs in Quebec.

The U14A Canadian Fastpitch Championship Aug. 7 to 11 brought together 21 teams from across the nation. The teams were divided into three pools, and the Fusion was at the top of its pool.

Of the nine games played, the Fusion scored five shut-outs, made 42 runs and only allowed nine runs by opponents.

In the 61 innings played at the Montreal championships, the Fusion recorded 107 strike outs.

The Fusion took on the Manitoba Terminators, Saskatchewan Spirit, Ontario Vikings, Ontario Halton Hawks (twice), White Rock Renegades, and Surrey Storm before meeting on the field to take on the Halton Hawks in the semifinals.

The game went into extra innings before the Fusion took the win in a 1-0 match.

Then it was on to the finals, again playing against the Halton Hawks but this time the Fusion ended the contest with a 3-0 win.

The Fusion are Abby McLean, Abby Hopson, Elizabeth McEachern, Emerson Wong, Emmersen Bonville, Jaidyn Quinn, Jenna Johnston, Kate Doney, Katie Nelson, Mackenzie Fehlhaber, Morgan Reimer, Mya Welband, and Natalie Naylor.

They are coached by head coach Greg Reader, along with Trevor Quinn, Brian McEachern, and Kat Murnaghan.

 

The Fraser Valley Fusion 2005 returned from the U14A Canadian Fastpitch Championship in Quebec with the title of champions. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Orangeville dominates in Minto Cup Game 2 against Victoria

Just Posted

Orangeville dominates in Minto Cup Game 2 against Victoria

The Shamrocks pushed the Northmen but couldn’t find a way to victory

VIDEO: Swinging and singing in Langley for the babies

Dallas Smith and Chad Brownlee raise $200,000 for Basics for Babies during an annual charity event

Why champion rider moved to Langley from the U.S.

Hint: it didn’t have much to do with horses, according to one Kyle King

VIDEO: Try this on for size… free suits!

Langley Moores donates hundreds of outfits to WorkBC that people in need can wear for job interviews

World cup: A party within a party in Langley

tbird offers ringside way to take in sights and sounds of horse action this Sunday

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Most Read