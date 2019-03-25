Thunderbirds players battle for the puck during BCMML semifinal action at MSA Arena over the weekend. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Thunderbirds players battle for the puck during BCMML semifinal action at MSA Arena over the weekend. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds advance to BCMML final

T-birds eliminate Okanagan Rockets, take on Cariboo Cougars in final this weekend

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds have advanced to the British Columbia Major Midget League finals after a clean sweep of the Okanagan Rockets over the weekend.

Fraser Valley posted wins on Friday and Saturday at MSA Arena to eliminate the Rockets in two games and move on to the league finals occurring this coming weekend.

Friday’s game one saw the Thunderbirds edge the Rockets 3-2 in a game decided that lasted four overtime periods.

The Rockets scored the lone goal of the first period, but Dawson Good tied the game up early in the second. The Rockets grabbed the lead again midway through the second.

Jude Wessel tied the game up again early into the third, and the teams remained tied until 12:17 of the fourth overtime period, when Jacob Wright was the overtime hero. The marathon game was the longest so far this season in the BCMML.

The teams met again the very next day, but game two was all Thunderbirds.

Fraser Valley scored five consecutive goals, and eliminated the Rockets with a 5-1 win.

Zackary Funk scored four, while Wessel added the Thunderbirds other goal.

The semifinal series win puts the Fraser Valley in the BCMML final against the Cairboo Cougars. The Prince George-based team finished third overall in the regular season.

The clubs squared off three times during the regular season, with the Cougars winning once and the Thunderbirds winning twice.

The BCMML championship series, a best-of-three, opens on Friday at MSA Arena. Game two is set for Saturday, and game three, if necessary, occurs on Sunday. Game times are still to be determined.

The winner of the championship series then moves on to take on the top major midget team in Alberta in the regionals, with the winner of that series advancing to the Telus Cup.

The Telus Cup runs from April 22 to 28 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Previous story
Langley golfer Erin Lee wins major Pitt Meadows tournament
Next story
Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver in finals of new minor midget hockey league

Just Posted

Backlog reduced at Langley adult day program

Wait list goes from months to weeks

Langley golfer Erin Lee wins major Pitt Meadows tournament

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) gets underway at Swan-e-Set Bay Resort

VIDEO: Langley Trappers lose to Wolf Pack in PJHL final

North Vancouver makes it four in a row

VIDEO: Vancouver fall to Seattle in Game 2 of the playoffs

Thunderbirds topple the Giants 4-1 in Langley, evening the Western Conference series one game each

VIDEO: Stolen Bentley seen driving wrong way in viral video has been recovered

Dash cam captured coupe nearly colliding with oncoming traffic

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds advance to BCMML final

T-birds eliminate Okanagan Rockets, take on Cariboo Cougars in final this weekend

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

5 to start your day

Trudeau boosts Tamara Taggart, a doctor accessed records of a woman pregnant with his baby, and more

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A man, woman, two dogs, a cat and kittens made it out safely

Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach

“They may enjoy a surf and then walk around naked and just be free.”

Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Ice climbers Chris Jensen, Will Gadd and Peter Hoang made history

Most Read