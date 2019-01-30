Fraser Valley Thunderbirds goalie Ryan Siteman in action during a three-game series against the Caribou Cougars. Photo by Matt Brooks

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds sweep three-game series against Cariboo Cougars

Team of mostly Langley players maintains top rank in league standings

Following back-to-back-to-back wins over the weekend, the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds maintained their top spot in the BC Hockey Minor Midget League.

The three-game home series saw the Thunderbirds square off against the visiting Cariboo Cougars in Abbotsford.

Scores were close, with the Thunderbirds beating the third-place Cougars 4-3, 6-5, and 4-3.

Langley players continued to contribute to the Thunderbirds success, with Kale Taylor scoring one goal and two assists and Zachary Urquhart recording one goal and four assists.

Adian Roy had three points, and Davis Kish tallied two.

Liam Burns, Kyle Graham and Braeden Griese were also on the score sheet.

Up next, the Thunderbirds host the Valley West Giants in a three-home game series in Abbotsford this weekend.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver at Acura Winter Classic

Earlier this month, the team took silver in the first annual Acura Winter Classic at Coquitlam Planet Ice, defeating the Valley West Giants in the semi finals before the final against the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs, who won 2-1.

 

