Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver at Acura Winter Classic

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds in their semi final win against the Valley West Giants at the Acura Winter Classic in Coquitlam. Matthew Bourdon photo

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Minor Midgets took silver in the first annual Acura Winter Classic at Coquitlam Planet Ice.

The Thunderbirds defeated the Valley West Giants in the semi finals to go on to the final tournament game against the heavily favored home team, the Vancouver Northeast Chiefs Sunday night last Jan. 6.

After defeating the Giants earlier in the morning, the Thunderbirds just did not have enough gas in the tank or much puck luck and lost to the Chiefs 2-1.

The Minor Midget Thunderbirds start 2019 in first place in the BC Hockey League.

The team of mostly Langley players heads to North Vancouver to play the Vancouver North West Hawks January 18, 19, and 20th.

The Thunderbirds next series of home games will be January 25, 26, and 27th against the Cariboo Cougars.

To see an updated Thunderbirds schedule and game locations visit www.fvthunderbirds.com.