In a BC midget AAA female hockey game between Vancouver Island Seals and the Fraser Valley, Rush’s Tamryn Ward, of the Richmond, positioned for a shot on goal during Friday’s game at the Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Fraser Valley women’s hockey action continues in Langley

After three games against Vancouver Island this weekend, Rush will take on the Okanagan next weekend

It was a near-perfect weekend for the Fraser Valley Gold Rush.

The female AAA midget hockey team picked up five of a possible six points as they played host to the Vancouver Island Seals in a three-game set at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Two of the victories came via shutout as Kayla Munro put up a brick wall in goal, backstopping her team to 1-0 and 2-0 victories on Friday night and Sunday morning, respectively.

In the opener, North Vancouver’s Hannah Willows struck for the winner midway through the third period. Meanwhile, in Sunday’s contest, South Surrey’s Jaden Cherry and North Delta’s Anisha Bal scored goals less than a minute apart in the first period for the game’s only offence.

Saturday’s game featured a combined six goals, with the Seals jumping out to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes – before Richmond’s Tamryn Ward scored in the second period and then again in the third with just 33 seconds remaining.

Cherry had the Rush’s other goal.

Chilliwack’s Julia Smith was in net for Fraser Valley.

The five points helped the Rush (9-13-4) pull even with both the Seals and Northern Capitals with 22 points, tied for second spot in the BC Hockey female midget AAA league.

However, the Seals have played three fewer games.

Next up for Fraser Valley is another three-game weekend at LEC, as the Rush host the Thompson Okanagan Lakers next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The first game is at 3:30 p.m. while the latter two are both noon starts.

For more on the Rush, people can visit their website.

 

Rush’s Hannah Willows, from North Vancouver, participated in Friday’s game between the Vancouver Island Seals vs. Fraser Valley Rush in BC midget AAA female hockey play at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Langley’s own Sarah Swiderski took control of the puck behind the Fraser Valley Rush net Friday, during a game against the Vancouver Island Seals. It was part of BC midget AAA female hockey at Langley Events Centre this weekend. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Forward Sara Swiderski of Langley and goaltender Kayla Munro, of North Vancouver, were among the Fraser Valley Rush team who took on the Vancouver Island Seals Friday at the Langley Events Centre. The game was part of a weekend of BC midget AAA female hockey action. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

Vancouver Island Seals took on Fraser Valley Rush in BC midget AAA female hockey at Langley Events Centre this weekend. Port Moody’s Sydnee Wilson (above right) was battling it out for the Fraser Valley Rush. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)

