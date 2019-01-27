Fraser Valley women’s hockey action continues in Langley

It was a near-perfect weekend for the Fraser Valley Gold Rush.
The female AAA midget hockey team picked up five of a possible six points as they played host to the Vancouver Island Seals in a three-game set at Langley Events Centre (LEC).
Two of the victories came via shutout as Kayla Munro put up a brick wall in goal, backstopping her team to 1-0 and 2-0 victories on Friday night and Sunday morning, respectively.
In the opener, North Vancouver’s Hannah Willows struck for the winner midway through the third period. Meanwhile, in Sunday’s contest, South Surrey’s Jaden Cherry and North Delta’s Anisha Bal scored goals less than a minute apart in the first period for the game’s only offence.
Saturday’s game featured a combined six goals, with the Seals jumping out to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes – before Richmond’s Tamryn Ward scored in the second period and then again in the third with just 33 seconds remaining.
Cherry had the Rush’s other goal.
Chilliwack’s Julia Smith was in net for Fraser Valley.
The five points helped the Rush (9-13-4) pull even with both the Seals and Northern Capitals with 22 points, tied for second spot in the BC Hockey female midget AAA league.
However, the Seals have played three fewer games.
Next up for Fraser Valley is another three-game weekend at LEC, as the Rush host the Thompson Okanagan Lakers next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The first game is at 3:30 p.m. while the latter two are both noon starts.
For more on the Rush, people can visit their website.