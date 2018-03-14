Free female lacrosse camp in Langley

Camp is for indigenous girls of all skill levels between the ages of 10 and 18

A free lacrosse camp for indigenous youth female players is happening this weekend.

Girls of all skill level (beginner to experienced) between the ages of 10 and 18 are welcome to the camp at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse (7888 200 St.).

The camp runs Saturday (March 17) from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is presented in partnership between the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) and the Storms Selects Lacrosse Society and the BC Lacrosse Association.

Players are required to bring their own equipment, a water bottle and proper indoor running shoes.

Registration is required ahead of time and can be done by clicking here.



