Free weekend swims at local pools announced by Township

For residents only, and prebooking is required

Langley pools will be open for free swimming this weekend, but not for the Family Day holiday on Monday, the Township announced via social media on Saturday.

Prebooking is required online at the Township website and there were still available times as of Saturday afternoon.

Funding comes from a provincial government BC Family Day grant, the Township website said.

READ ALSO: Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January

READ ALSO: Extra charge for lifeguard called ‘baffling’ by Langley swim club

Langley Township’s Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pools were re-opened last month, thanks to an infusion of cash by the Safe Restart Agreement, a federal pool of funding distributed via the province.

