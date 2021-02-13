Free weekend swims at local pools announced by Township

For residents only, and prebooking is required

Langley pools will be open for free swimming this weekend, but not for the Family Day holiday on Monday, the Township announced via social media on Saturday.

Prebooking is required online at the Township website and there were still available times as of Saturday afternoon.

BREAKING NEWS: While Township pools are closed on Family Day, they are open this weekend (Feb. 13 & 14) and will be offering free swim sessions for Township of Langley residents through a government grant. Pre-booking and space is limited. Sign up now at https://t.co/XopjJ5Aj5F pic.twitter.com/TSJS3fzUQd — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) February 13, 2021

Funding comes from a provincial government BC Family Day grant, the Township website said.

Langley Township’s Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pools were re-opened last month, thanks to an infusion of cash by the Safe Restart Agreement, a federal pool of funding distributed via the province.