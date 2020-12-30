(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)

From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

In a year where much of the biggest news in sports was that there weren’t any, star athletes and regular people alike found a way to thrive. Here are the top five inspirational sports stories of 2020.

South Surrey teacher runs DIY marathon after Vancouver event cancelled due to COVID-19

Lindsey Ellett was planning on running the Vancouver BMO Marathon this May. The school teacher had put in months of hard work and she was excited – right up until it was cancelled as the pandemic began in earnest this March. But Ellet refused to let all those miles go to waste. READ MORE

Maple Ridge man runs mega-marathon for Movember

And we have another runner. Jacob Mattson only started running when the pandemic hit but he made up for lost time by running up to 80 kilometres a week. Mattson also raised $2,805 for prostate cancer research, so every single mile was certainly worth it. READ MORE

Golden Special Olympian returns home a national champion

Remember pre-pandemic 2020? Well, during those blissful months, a Golden athlete came home a champion. Sebastian Gylander. He brought home four medals – two of them gold – so one could say he brought the thunder to the Special Olympics national championships in Thunder Bay. READ MORE

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Many of us spent 2020 sitting on our couches, working our way through Netflix’s library at an alarming rate. But some of us, like 10-year-old Lily Nay, accomplished something amazing. READ MORE

North Island Bantam Eagles battle back and throttle Sooke Thunderbirds en route to BC Championships

It was the story of a the little team that could. According to their coach, “the boys were super jacked to play in front of a full barn” and play they did. READ MORE

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL teams can practise together following revised health-order

Just Posted

A previous outbreak at Maple Hill was declared over during the summer. (Langley Advance Times files)
Staffers test positive in COVID outbreak at Langley seniors residence

The residence is part of the Langley Memorial Hospital’s complex

Staff at Brogan’s Diner volunteered their time on Dec. 25, 2020 to help prepare and serve free Christmas dinner to those in need of a warm meal. (Brogan’s Diner/Facebook)
Brogan’s Diner serves 450 Christmas dinners to Langley community

A combination of dine-in and take-out meals were provided

Tannis Percival, Assistant Manager of the Food Bank, showing typical items found in the Freshco bags. (Mary van Zuuk/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Countless donations from businesses fill Aldergrove Food Bank

Manager Mary van Zuuk said ‘unprecedented generosity’ helped the food bank through a busy year

A Langley Times newspaper clipping of Brookswood Secondary students building toys for Langley Christmas Bureau families. Published Dec. 19, 1987. (Langley Advance Times files)
Beginnings of Langley Christmas Bureau unclear

A look back at a Langley holiday institution

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Years Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

The Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in a medicine unit. (Abbotsford News file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared in Abbotsford Regional Hospital medicine unit

Four patients have tested positive, according to Fraser Health

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Most Read