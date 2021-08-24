Fundraiser for families of hockey players who died in crash tops $45,000

Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson (left to right) were killed in a vehicle collision Saturday morning. (file)

A fundraising campaign to help the families of three young hockey players killed in a car crash on Saturday in Surrey had passed $45,000 with more than 400 donors as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 24.

A Gofundme page, “Honouring Ronin, Caleb and Parker,” was set up shortly after Parker Magnuson, 17, Ronin Sharma, 16, and Caleb Reimer, 16, died when the vehicle they were travelling in struck a tree in the 16000-block of 104th Ave. at 2:47 a.m.

All three recently played with Delta Hockey Academy.

Reimer had signed with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Sharma was in his second year with the Langley Rivermen.

“Today, we lost a young man who made each and every one of our lives better as well as brighter every day he came to play the game we all love,” the Rivermen tweeted. “ … two other young men lost their lives in the same incident and we want to wish their families our most sincere condolences.”

In a Sept. 2020 profile posted to the BCHL Network website, Sharma was described as a “big bodied forward” at 6’3” and 178 lbs.

The article quoted an eager Sharma saying it was “very exciting news” when he was signed by the Rivermen.

There were also messages of support from the Vancouver Canucks and the National Hockey League.

“The NHL sends its love and deepest condolences to the families,” the NHL tweeted.

“Rest in peace boys.”

The Humboldt Broncos would like to send out condolences to the families and friends of Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson. Our thoughts are with you. 💚💛 — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) August 22, 2021

A Saskatchewan team that suffered a tragedy in 2018 when their team bus and a semi-trailer collided, killing 16 and injuring 13, also issued a message of support.

“The Humboldt Broncos would like to send out condolences to the families and friends of Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson. Our thoughts are with you.”

The fundraiser was launched by Nyah Gentry, a friend to the boys, with self-described “hockey mom” Tammy McNabb, family friend to all three families.

“Please continue to pray, send condolences, and wrap your arms around the three families as they struggle to deal with a loss so great,” they said.

“Our hearts go out to all of the family and friends of Caleb, Parker, and Ronin. Rest in peace boys – you are all so very loved.”