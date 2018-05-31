GALLERY: BC High School Track & Field championships underway in Langley

High school track and field athletes from across B.C. are competing in Langley this weekend.

The action got underway Thursday afternoon at McLeod Athletic Park at the corner of 56 Avenue and 216 Street, and continues until Saturday afternoon.

Thursday action on the track began with the Junior Boys and Girls Steeplechase, as well as 400m, 1500m and 4×100 races. On the field, high jumpers, long jumpers, triple jumpers discus, shot put and javelin throwers kicked things off.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Previous story
Langley curlers scoop up provincial accolades

Just Posted

Langley curlers scoop up provincial accolades

Curl BC will present awards to a series of athletes from the Langley Curling Centre.

GALLERY: BC High School Track & Field championships underway in Langley

Action continues at McLeod Athletic Parkuntil Saturday afternoon

Save-On-Food golfers top half million for sick kids

Grocery staff, suppliers, and business partners hit the links Wednesday for children’s hospitals.

Rain or shine, Langley’s tbird is ready for all types of show jumping action

Thunderbird Show Park keeps upgrading to prepare for unpredictable West Coast weather.

Keeping horses safe and sound at tbird

Horse care is paramount at all points from stall to transportation and transportation to stall.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

UPDATED: Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

42 year-old man is facing seven charges

Most Read