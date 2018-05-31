GALLERY: BC High School Track & Field championships underway in Langley

High school track and field athletes from across B.C. are competing in Langley this weekend.

The action got underway Thursday afternoon at McLeod Athletic Park at the corner of 56 Avenue and 216 Street, and continues until Saturday afternoon.

Thursday action on the track began with the Junior Boys and Girls Steeplechase, as well as 400m, 1500m and 4×100 races. On the field, high jumpers, long jumpers, triple jumpers discus, shot put and javelin throwers kicked things off.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

