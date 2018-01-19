Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver Bowen Byram

GALLERY: Giants host Royals in WHL action

Photos from the Vancouver Giants clash with the Victoria Royals at the Langley Events Centre

The Vancouver Giants hosted the Victoria Royals in a B.C. Division battle on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre.

The teams entered the game tied for second place in the division.

 

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Owen Hardy

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Davis Koch and Victoria goaltender Griffen Outhouse

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s James Malm

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Tyler Popowich

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Ty Ronning

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Ty Ronning

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Hunor Torzsok and Victoria’s Ralph Jarratt

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Brayden Watts

'Cats Jasper ready to focus on soccer

Man killed in shooting in Abbotsford

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team called in on Friday night

