GALLERY: Rebels double up on Giants

Photos from Red Deer’s 4-2 victory over Vancouver at Langley Events Centre

The Red Deer Rebels came into Langley and handed the Vancouver Giants a 4-2 loss in Western Hockey League action.

It was the Giants first loss at the Langley Events Centre in six games.

 

