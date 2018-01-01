GALLLERY: Overtime victory sends Giants past Cougars

James Malm scored the overtime winner as the Vancouver Giants began 2018 with a 4-3 win over the visiting Prince George Cougars on Jan. 1 at the Langley Events Centre.
Photos from the Giants 4-3 win at the Langley Events Centre
Fans at the Langley Events Centre were treated to a second straight overtime game, but this time, the home team emerged victorious