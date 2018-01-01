GALLLERY: Overtime victory sends Giants past Cougars

Photos from the Giants 4-3 win at the Langley Events Centre

James Malm scored the overtime winner as the Vancouver Giants began 2018 with a 4-3 win over the visiting Prince George Cougars on Jan. 1 at the Langley Events Centre.

 

Previous story
Detroit Lions fire coach after missing playoffs
Next story
Giants begin New Year with OT win

Just Posted

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity following ice storms

Storms on Thursday and Friday left about 120,000 people in the area without power

VIDEO: Students at Langley elementary school knit scarves for the homeless

Distributed with hand-made cards, just before Christmas, in Langley City

Langley firefighters harvest Christmas trees for charity

Donor got to know them when they responded to medical assist calls

VIDEO: The return of the girl who saved Christmas

Sara Walmsley helped preserve the annual Williams Park light display

New Year’s Eve fire at Pitt Meadows sawmill

No one injured.

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

Most Read