Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)

Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

Sharks left winger and former former Vancouver Giants player owes close to $30 million

Bankruptcy court documents show San Jose Sharks left winger Evander Kane, a former star player with the Langley-based Vancouver Giants, has lost an estimated $1.5 million U.S. on gambling.

A Chapter 7 bankruptcy claim filed on behalf of the 29-year-old in the Northern District of California in San Jose on Jan. 9, under the heading of losses due to “theft, fire, other disaster or gambling,” lists $1.5 million “gambling at casino and via bookie (sports betting).”

No date was given for when the losses occurred.

In the filing, Kane lists assets of $10 million and liabilities of $27 million.

Assets include $8,000 worth of “handguns, shotguns, and rifles” and he has taken out second mortgages on at least two properties in B.C.

Kane reported his monthly expenses are $93,000, including $15,000 for seven listed dependents, his six-month-old daughter, 27-year-old sister, two uncles aged 54 and 59, as well as his 55-year-old mother, 60-year-old father and 77-year-old grandmother.

Among his debts, Kane lists $1.3 million billed by “Leon McKenzie and Sure Sports LLC” that he is disputing, claiming “unfair trade practice, fraud [and] breach of fiduciary duty.”

Sure Sports online website describes itself as a company that “specializes in low-interest, unsecured loans and contract advances” to professional athletes.

It reportedly negotiated an $8 million loan for Kane.

“Sure Sports offers the fastest, cheapest loans to athletes, and we can complete and fund a loan within 48 hours,” the company website says.

Kane also reported a company doing business as “Lone Shark Holdings” as a creditor.

In April, U.S. media reported the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas had dropped a lawsuit against Kane for allegedly failing to repay $500,000 in casino markers. Kane reportedly ran up a tab when the Sharks were playing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2019.

Kane also owes $256,000 in taxes.

READ ALSO: W-shaped recovery would be ‘very severe’ without government assistance: CMHC

According to the documents, Kane’s annual salary for the 2020/21 season will be $3 million U.S. but notes the beginning of the season is “uncertain” due to COVID-19 and he may make less because of a shortened schedule.

“A typical season includes 82 regular season games,” the statement said.

“The current season has 56 games scheduled and [Kane] understands that even if all scheduled games are played, his salary will be adjusted based upon the reduced number of games.”

It added Kane may terminate his contract and opt out of the season, “because of health concerns given the recent birth of his first child.”

Under a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, creditors are prevented from collecting on debts. Usually, an appointed trustee will sell off a debtor’s assets to pay some, if not all, of what is owed.

Kane had signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension in 2018.

The 1991-born Kane was drafted 19th overall in the 2006 WHL Bantam Draft by the now-Langley-based Vancouver Giants.

READ ALSO: Former Giants reminisce about 2007 Memorial Cup win

He went on to appear in two Memorial Cup games, tallying an assist as part of the Giants’ 2007 Memorial Cup championship.

Internationally, Kane won gold medals with Team Canada at the 2008 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2009 World Junior Championships.

He also competed in the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 IIHF World Championships.

Kane was the fourth overall pick of the Atlanta Thrashers back in 2009 and has since suited up for the Thrashers, Jets, and Sabres before signing with San Jose.

Kane was heading into his 12th NHL season and his third full season as one of the undisputed offensive leaders of the Sharks.

He surpassed the 20-goal mark in each of his past five NHL seasons and was just 43 points shy of reaching 500 for his NHL career that has spanned 713 regular season games and an additional 29 in the playoffs.

Last June, Kane co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance, a group formed to promote diversity and eradicate racism in hockey.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BankruptciesLangleyNHLVancouver Giants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops Blazer paralyzed in snowboarding accident sparks fundraiser for family

Just Posted

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

Sharks left winger and former former Vancouver Giants player owes close to $30 million

A virtual marketplace and food concierge service has been launched by Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley launches virtual marketplace and food concierge service

Customers can go online to shop product assortment assembled from centre’s food and beverage tenants

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures, alongside exposure events at Aldergrove Community Secondary and Betty Gilbert Middle schools. (Google Maps)
8 Langley schools now on COVID exposure list, 3 added on Tuesday

Public Health has initiated contact tracing

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Frosty came for a visit this past weekend to Sharon Vose’s South Langley home. Her grandchildren erected the snowman in her backyard. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Frosty returned for a short visit

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley RCMP say they arrested two suspected mail thieves Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove mail thieves caught with letters scattered in Jeep

Both suspects were violating probation orders, police say

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Modelling of predicted transmission growth from the B117 COVID-19 variant in British Columbia. (Simon Fraser University)
COVID-19 variant predicted to cause ‘unmanageable’ case spike in B.C: report

SFU researchers predict a doubling of COVID-19 cases every two weeks if the variant spreads

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
RCMP appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves girl, 17, in critical condition

The Metro Vancouver teenager was found unconscious and critically injured after being hit: police

Most Read