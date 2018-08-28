TWU’s Joel Waterman (Aldergrove). Supplied

TWU Spartans men’s soccer team fights UBC Okanagan to a draw

Game postponed due to smoke from forest fires

Trinity Western third-year midfielder Jacob Low (Port Moody, B.C.) scored a 65th-minute marker to help the Spartans men’s soccer team to a 1-1 draw with UBC Okanagan in TWU’s season-opener Monday.

The game had been postponed from Saturday due to smoke from the forest fires in B.C.

Trailing by a goal, Low connected on a left-to-right cross from Josh Hardy (Burnaby, B.C.), volleying his offering home from six yards out.

Despite the Spartans holding a 6-1 edge in shots on the goal, the Langley, B.C.-side solved UBCO keeper Nicholas Reitsma just once. TWU also had a 14-5 advantage in total shots.

The Heat’s Corbin Beauchemin opened the scoring in the 55th minute.

The first half provided very little in terms of scoring chances as the Heat didn’t record a shot on target while the Spartans had just two.

It wasn’t until the 56th minute that the Heat got their first shot on goal but they made it count. Off a corner, the ball dropped to second-year midfielder Corbin Beauchemin 10 yards out and he made no mistake firing it into the bottom left corner. Fifth-year defender Shaun Pilcher picked up the assist after connecting first on Nikhil Redyy’s ccorner.

TWU’s Joel Waterman (Aldergrove, B.C.), Vito Poletto (Calgary) and Scott Poffenroth (Calgary) were shown yellow cards, while the Heat’s Tyler Dhillon and Jayden Jordan also saw yellow.

TWU Head Coach Mike Shearon said the Spartans men’s soccer team needs to “continue to refine our attacking movements and take our chances.”

“I’m glad we could come back after being down 1-0, but we probably should have gotten a little bit more out of the game considering the way we played,” Shearon said.

“It’s an okay start and to put a positive spin on it, we earned one more point (in Kelowna) than we did last year.”

The Spartans were also scheduled to play Thompson Rivers this past weekend, but that game was also postponed and will be played later in the season.

The Spartans return to Langley, for their home-opener Friday against Victoria at Chase Office Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. (PT). The game will be streamed live at www.canadawest.tv.

READ MORE: Off to a good start: TWU women’s Spartans take preseason opener

READ MORE: Trinity Western men’s and women’s volleyball teams have won a combined 19 matches

Previous story
B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Just Posted

TWU Spartans men’s soccer team fights UBC Okanagan to a draw

Game postponed due to smoke from forest fires

Final man sentenced in 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford

Kulwinder Gill, 42, was deliberately struck by truck while out for a walk

VIDEO: Langley City woman scoops up lots of luxury in Advance’s $1,000 shopping spree

Heather Green called it an ‘amazing experience’ going on a buying binge with someone else’s money.

VIDEO: Soccer superstar Alphonso Davies visits young fans in Langley

Autograph signing by 17-year-old sensation

‘Blood Relative’ seeks reconciliation, acceptance

Former TWU student stages true-life play about LGBTQI acceptance

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Top court asked to hear B.C. appeal seeking faster trial on assisted dying

BC Civil Liberties Association takes case to Supreme Court of Canada

Improve severe alcohol withdrawal treatment: B.C. study

B.C. Centre for Substance Abuse reviewed 530 studies involving more than 71,000 patients

Is that really tuna? Study suggests 44% of Canadian seafood mislabelled

Vancouver was the best of five cities surveyed, with only 25% of seafood labelled incorrectly

Ex-CFO files racism complaint against B.C. city

Victor Mema alleges discrimination at City of Nanaimo, goes to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

5 to start your day

A Surrey volunteer celebrates 59 year run, soccer star makes kids’ day in Langley and more

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Most Read