Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema (left in red jersey/shorts with purple pinnie) joins Canadian national women’s soccer squad teammates mobbing Jessie Fleming after her penalty kick goal lifted the team to a 1-0 semi-final win over the United States. (Canada Soccer photo)

VIDEO: Game time changed for Olympic women’s soccer final between Canada and Sweden

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema and Abbotsford’s Sophie Schmidt are on the Canadian team, gunning for gold

Anyone wishing to watch Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema and Abbotsford’s Sophie Schmidt play in the gold medal women’s soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics will have to stay up really late or get up early.

Game time has been switched to 5 a.m. PST Friday (Aug. 6) after originally being scheduled for 7 p.m. PST Thursday (Aug. 5).

The game is being shifted out of concern for the athletes, who would have been playing in scorching hot mid-day temperatures in Japan. The weather forecast for Friday in Tokyo calls for a high of 33C, but with the game now starting at 9 p.m. local time the temperature will be more tolerable in the mid 20s.

“It’s a gold-medal match. They would have played morning, night. They were ready,” said Canadian head coach Bev Priestman during a press conference. “But I think the change makes absolute sense for the spectacle of what the game could be.”

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema makes Olympic debut with Canada’s national women’s soccer squad

RELATED: Olympic gold medal game for Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema and Canadian women’s soccer squad

Swedish head coach Peter Gerhardsson said the move to a nighttime game is a “a very, very, very, very, very good decision.”

Huitema, Schmidt and company will take on Sweden at Yokohama Stadium.

The game was originally supposed to be played at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, but track and field is taking place that night.

Canada is playing in the gold medal match for the first time ever after blanking the United States 1-0 in a dramatic semi-final.

Canada has won bronze in the last two Olympics.

“We have come this far, so we want to come back home with a gold medal,” Priestman said. “The team won’t go into that final just happy to be there and go home with silver. We have a group of 22 players who are ready for that final, who are ready to do something special for our country.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

Olympicssoccer

Previous story
Three-medal day for Canada as Damian Warner wins decathlon gold, sets Olympic record
Next story
Langley Blaze win 2021 BC Premier Baseball League championships

Just Posted

COVID-19 numbers more than doubled in Langley compared to a week ago. (BCCDC)
Langley COVID numbers more than double from last week

The price of single family homes in Langley actually dropped very slightly from June – but it’s still over $1.3 million. (Langley Advance Times files)
Fewer homes for sale in Langley, but prices barely budge in July

From left to right; Cashmere Roder, Alyssa Nielsen, Veronica Cave, Marie Gold, and Karen Long are organizing Taste of Our Town – an event celebrating all things Aldergrove restaurants Aug. 14. (Special to The Star)
Participating Aldergrove restaurants announced for Tastes of our Town

Langley therapy dog Ruby will be visiting a retirement home in Surrey on Aug. 5 2021 to mark Work Like a Dog Day as St. John Ambulance celebrates the return of in-person visits. (Anna Tilley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
TODAY: Langley therapy dog ready for Work Like a Dog Day