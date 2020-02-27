Gators fans at the recently concluded boys basketball tournament at the LEC. The girls team is now playing. (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Gators and Langley Christian advance at girls basketball championships

The teams are headed for Thursday afternoon’s quarter final games

Two Langley teams are moving up in the BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Championships at the LEC.

In 2A action, the Langley Christian Lightning demolished the Prince Charles Bulldogs 112-22 on Wednesday.

Makenna Gardner scored 23 points – a new single-game scoring record for the tournament – as the top-seeded Langley Christian Lightning dominated in a 122-22 victory. Ten players found the scoresheet with six of them reaching double figures. The 16th-seed Bulldogs were led by Jordan Dortman’s seven points.

In 4A, the Walnut Grove Gators were also a powerhouse, beating the Cowichan Thunderbirds 84-53.

A 36-point second quarter turned a six-point lead into a 36-point advantage as the Walnut Grove Gators crushed the Cowichan Thunderbirds 84-53. Sophia Wisotzki led the Gators with 31 points, 16 of which came in the second. Fania Taylor had 22. Eden Funk and Alyssa Klotz had 14 points apiece while Mackenzie Hall had 13.

The teams regrouped Wednesday evening in preparation for the quarter final round on Thursday.

Walnut Grove is set to battle Kelowna at 8:15 p.m., while Langley Christian will take on Notre Dame at 4:45 p.m.

basketballHigh school sportsLangley

