Giants acquire Jackson Shepard

Player is the older brother of Vancouver Giants prospect Cole Shepard

The Vancouver Giants have acquired Jackson Shepard from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

Shepard is a native of North Vancouver, and was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the 2015 bantam draft.

He played 115 games for Kamloops and scored 12 goals and added 22 assists in a Blazers uniform before being shipped to Lethbridge in a trade that saw them acquire Zane Franklin and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Hurricanes.

Shepard played 66 games for the Hurricanes last season and had five goals and 17 assists.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Bowen Byram named top prospect

Shepard is also the older brother of Vancouver Giants prospect Cole Shepard, who the Giants selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The younger Shepard played for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL last season and scored seven goals and added 17 assists in 53 games.

BREAKING TRADE NEWS! The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2000-born forward Jackson Shepard (@jacksonshepard9) from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft. Read More 📎: https://t.co/AHpOg8foK9 Welcome home Jackson! pic.twitter.com/3NLvkIIRyl — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 24, 2019

Internationally, Shepard has represented Canada at both the 2016 World Under 17 Hockey Challenge, and then helped Canada capture a gold medal at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________