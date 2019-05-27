Giants acquire Jackson Shepard

Player is the older brother of Vancouver Giants prospect Cole Shepard

The Vancouver Giants have acquired Jackson Shepard from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

Shepard is a native of North Vancouver, and was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the 2015 bantam draft.

He played 115 games for Kamloops and scored 12 goals and added 22 assists in a Blazers uniform before being shipped to Lethbridge in a trade that saw them acquire Zane Franklin and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft from the Hurricanes.

Shepard played 66 games for the Hurricanes last season and had five goals and 17 assists.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Bowen Byram named top prospect

Shepard is also the older brother of Vancouver Giants prospect Cole Shepard, who the Giants selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The younger Shepard played for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL last season and scored seven goals and added 17 assists in 53 games.

Internationally, Shepard has represented Canada at both the 2016 World Under 17 Hockey Challenge, and then helped Canada capture a gold medal at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Canadian ultramarathoner sets world treadmill record for distance in 12 hours
Next story
Langley’s James Allenby top Canadian at Canada Life Open

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby top Canadian at Canada Life Open

Golfer finished weekend event tied for second

Giants acquire Jackson Shepard

Player is the older brother of Vancouver Giants prospect Cole Shepard

VIDEO: Langley Grand Prix gala likely to outdo last year, organizer predicts

For 250 people, a chance to watch international-calibre riding while raising funds for schools

VIDEO: Walking to fight MS

Annual event draws 150 participants

Langley’s James Allenby takes three-stroke lead into final round of Canada Life Open

Saturday was another near-perfect day

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

Deltaport, Port of Vancouver hit with ‘targeted job action’ as talks break down

Longshoremen’s union, BC Maritime Employers Association talks at standstill

Surrey senior says violent bike crash was a ‘blessing in disguise’

Six people stopped to help Dave Rogers after he crashed his bike and broke his collarbone

Greens call for ban on foreign oil imports, using Alberta oil instead

Conservative leader Scheer’s plan also calls for Canada to import no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Ottawa should fund program providing drug-safety info to pregnant women: doctors

About 20 per cent of expectant moms have chronic drug issues

Semis catch fire at wrecker off Highway 1 in west Abbotsford

Crews called to scene at around 2 p.m., finding up to six semis that had caught fire at the wrecker

Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

Committee members will also grill representatives from Facebook, Twitter

Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Canada will take home silver

Most Read