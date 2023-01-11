Giants acquire rights to Ben Feenan, less than two weeks after Tri-City Americans announce his departure

Vancouver Giants have snapped up the rights to suddenly-available 2004-born defender Ben Feenan from the Tri-City Americans, less than two weeks after the Washington team announced Feenan was leaving for ‘personal reasons.’ (Chris Mast/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants have snapped up the rights to suddenly-available 2004-born defender Ben Feenan from the Tri-City Americans, in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

General Manager Barclay Parneta made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Less than two weeks earlier, on Dec. 30, Tri-City announced Feenan had left the Kennewick, Washington team “for personal reasons” and would be joining the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL.

“We respect Ben’s decision and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” stated Americans General Manager Bob Tory.

According to a Giants Facebook post, Feenan was expected to remain on the Chiefs roster as an affiliate Giants player, available for call up when needed.

In 22 games this season with the Americans, Feenan recorded three assists and 6 PIM (Penalty Infraction Minutes).

Originally drafted by Tri-City in Round 6 of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, the Langley-born defenceman has totaled nine points and 12 penalty minutes in 73 WHL games

Before the 6’ 174 lb. Langley native was selected by the Americans in the sixth round (121st overall) of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, he was playing for Yale Hockey Academy Midget Prep in the CSSHL, through 18 games, collecting 11 points (2 goals and 9 assists) and 6 penalty minutes.

At the time of Feenan’s signing in 2019, Tri-City Americans Assistant General Manager and Head Scout Roy Stasiuk described him as “a big, strong and mobile defender who plays a complete two-way game, and more importantly, plays a solid team game not a me game.

