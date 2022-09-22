Giants acquire third-round pick for overage Cole Shepard

Four were picked in the third round draft



Vancouver Giants’ general manager Barclay Parneta announced recently that the team has acquired a third-round draft pick (2023) from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 2002-born forward Cole Shepard.

In 28 games last season with the Giants, Vancouver-based Shepard scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points. In his WHL career, he has 49 points in 78 games. Shepard was originally drafted by Giants in the second round of the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft.

Third-round draft picks on the Giants roster include Ty Thorpe, Ethan Semeniuk, Carson Haynes, and Matthew Hutchison.

