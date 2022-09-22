Vancouver-based Shepard scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points last season. (Photo by: Rob Wilton)

Vancouver-based Shepard scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points last season. (Photo by: Rob Wilton)

Giants acquire third-round pick for overage Cole Shepard

Four were picked in the third round draft

Vancouver Giants’ general manager Barclay Parneta announced recently that the team has acquired a third-round draft pick (2023) from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 2002-born forward Cole Shepard.

In 28 games last season with the Giants, Vancouver-based Shepard scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points. In his WHL career, he has 49 points in 78 games. Shepard was originally drafted by Giants in the second round of the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft.

Third-round draft picks on the Giants roster include Ty Thorpe, Ethan Semeniuk, Carson Haynes, and Matthew Hutchison.

.

RELATED: Giants get a new play-by-play broadcaster

READ MORE: VIDEO: A historic win for Vancouver Giants over Everett

.

hockeyLangleyLocal SportsVancouver Giants

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Not making playoffs would be ‘a disaster’ for Canucks: coach

Just Posted

Vancouver-based Shepard scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points last season. (Photo by: Rob Wilton)
Giants acquire third-round pick for overage Cole Shepard

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events in the closing days of September and into autumn 2022

A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Charges laid in 6-month-old Langley killing

Musician Bruce Coughlan is raising money to make a multi-media documentary on the life and times of agricultural pioneer Sam Robertson. (Screen shot)
VIDEO: Local museum, non-profit, and a lyricist come together to raise money for a documentary