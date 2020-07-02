Giants add two imports top roster

Vancouver Giants Have added two import players to their roster, signing 2003-born Swedish forward Fabian Lysell and 2002-born Slovakian defenceman Marko Stacha. Both picks were announced Tuesday, June 30.

Lysell was the 30th overall selection in the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

Fabian Lysell’s Elite Prospect’s Profile

A right-hander, Lysell checks in at 5’10” and 176-pounds. Last season he registered 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points in 14 games with Frölunda HC J18 in the J18 Elit League. He added five goals and an assist in four games with Frölunda HC J18 in the J18 Allsvenskan. Additionally, Lysell suited up in 11 games with Frölunda HC J20 in the Superelit League and scored one goal along with five assists for six points.

Internationally Lysell led Sweden with seven points (5G, 2A) in five games during the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Over the past two seasons, Lysell has represented Sweden in 22 international games and has managed 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points. He is considered a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Lysell is the first Swede selected by the Vancouver Giants in the CHL Import Draft since Casper Carning was chosen in 2010.

READ ALSO: Assembling a new Vancouver Giants not an easy task

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fans and players honoured at annual awards

With the 90th overall selection in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Giants selected Stacha.

Marko Stacha’s Elite Prospect’s Profile

He is a left-handed shot, is 6’1” and 190-pounds. He appeared in 48 games with HK Dukla Trencin where he scored two goals and added four assists and 43 penalty minutes. He also appeared in three games with Team Slovakia’s U-18 Team and three more games with HK Dukla Trencin’s U-20 team.

Stacha represented Slovakia in the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships and recorded one assist and four penalty minutes. He was named one of the top three players on his team for the event. Over the course of three seasons, Stacha has represented Slovakia 22 times in international competition, recording four assists in that span.

Stacha is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft and was ranked #105 in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Draft Rankings List for European skaters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyVancouver Giants



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.