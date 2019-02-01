Bowen Byram. (Chris Relke)

Giants Byram named WHL player of the month

Byram racked up an impressive tally during a Giants winning streak in January.

Vancouver Giants player Bowen Byram has been named the WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month for January. 

Through 13 January games, Byram notched 19 points (10 goals and nine assists) and a plus-17 rating as the Giants earned a WHL-best 9-3-0-1 record.

The 2001-born Byram, a native of Cranbrook, B.C., recorded points in all but two of the Giants games in January.

On Saturday, Jan. 12 against the Kamloops Blazers, Byram scored twice and added three assists for five points, becoming the first Giants defenceman to ever record five points in a single game.

Byram’s January also included three game-winning goals, two overtime winning goals, and three multi-point games. He currently sits tied for third in scoring among WHL defencemen and leads all CHL defencemen with 19 goals.

Byram was also named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 13, and the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Week.

He was first star twice during the month, once second star, and twice third star.

With 10 goals in the month of January, Byram is the first WHL defenceman to record double-digit goals in a single calendar month since Kale Clague scored 10 with the Brandon Wheat Kings in October 2017.

Originally selected third overall by the G-Men in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound, 17-year-old is considered a top prospect for the 2019 NHL Draft.

On Jan. 23, Byram competed with Team Cherry at the 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Internationally Byram has represented Canada on numerous occasions, including the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (Gold Medal), the 2018 World Under-18’s and the 2017 World Under-17’s (Team Red, Silver Medal).

Previous story
Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

Just Posted

Aldergrove dancer to tour with Ariana Grande

Former Kick It Up A Notch dancer, Mao Kawakami, will perform with the star on her next world tour.

Vancouver Zoo to celebrate Chinese Year of the Pig

The Zoo is celebrating the Year of the Pig with a showcase of four spunky, red river hogs.

Giants Byram named WHL player of the month

Byram racked up an impressive tally during a Giants winning streak in January.

Relay for Life rebrands, merges Surrey, Langley events

The annual Canadian Cancer Society event will see some changes this year.

WATCH: Life-long friendship formed at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

‘Big’ sister Lee-Anne Kelleher and ‘Little’ sister Emma Raithby met through the program two years ago.

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Seven Vancouver cops cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Officers shot a man nine times after he stole a rifle from a Canadian Tire

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

Most Read