Giants captain Ostapchuk called to World Junior selection camp

Working for a spot on national team for for 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk, seen here at the November “legends” game at Langley Events Centre, has been called up to Canada’s World Junior selection camp. (Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk is going to the World Junior selection camp.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the team announced that the 2003-born forward from St. Albert, AB has been listed as a part of Canada’s World Junior selection camp roster which will run Dec. 9 – 12 in Moncton, NB.

Ostapchuk, the 12th Overall selection by the Giants in the first round of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, had a breakout season last year after being named team captain.

Ostapchuk is the reigning Giants MVP and has 29 points in 21 games so far in the 2022/23 season. He was a second round pick (39th overall) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and was a part of Canada’s gold-medal-winning roster at the World Juniors in August.

“His game has grown immensely and he belongs among the best in his age group,” said Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta.

Following selection camp, Canada will name its final roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 12. The TSN tournament begins on Boxing Day with four games, including Canada taking on Czechia at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Other Vancouver Giants to represent Canada at the WJC level include players Justin Sourdif, Bowen Byram, Brendan Gallagher, Evander Kane, Cody Franson, and Kenndal McArdle. As well, Michael Dyck as assistant coach, Mike Burnstein as trainer, and Don Hay as head coach in 2012.

