Giants down Chiefs

Second win in as many days for Langley-based hockey team

Giants and Spokane Chiefs renewed hostilities in a Sunday afternoon exhibition game. (file)

It was a productive weekend for the Langley-based Vancouver Giants hockey team.

Sunday afternoon in Everett, Washington the Giants earned a 2-1 shootout victory over the Spokane Chiefs.

Justin Lies scored with 1:08 remaining in the third to tie the score at 1-1.

Then Tanner Brown grabbed the lone goal of the shootout in Round 7 to lift the Giants to their second victory in as many days.

Filip Kral had the lone goal in response for the Chiefs.

David Tendeck turned aside 25 shots in net for Vancouver while the tandem of Campbell Arnold and Mason Beaupit combined for 37 saves for the Chiefs.

BOX SCORE

First period:

No Scoring.

Shots: 10-10

Second period:

No Scoring.

Shots: 8-4 Vancouver

Third Period:

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Filip Kral opened the scoring for the Chiefs on a five-on-three power play. Bear Hughes and Luke Toporowski supplied assists.

With the Giants net empty, Justin Lies tied the score when he knocked home a Jadon Joseph rebound.

Shots: 17-8 Vancouver

Overtime:

No Scoring

Shots: 4-3 Spokane

Shootout:

1 – Justin Lies (VAN) – Miss

1 – Adam Beckman (SPO) – Miss

2 – Lukas Svejkovsky (VAN) – Miss

2 – Luke Toporowski (SPO) – Miss

3 – John Little (VAN) – Miss

3 – Bear Hughes (SPO) – Miss

4 – Krz Plummer (VAN) – Miss

4 – Ben Thornton (SPO) – Miss

5 – Evan Patrician (VAN) – Miss

5 – Filip Kral (SPO) – Miss

6 – Zack Ostapchuk (VAN) – Miss

6 – Jack Finley (SPO) – Miss

7 – Tanner Brown (VAN) – Goal

7 – Erik Atchison (SPO) – Miss

Final Score: Vancouver 2 – Spokane 1 (Shootout)

Shots: 38-26 Vancouver

David Tendeck: 25/26 saves for Vancouver

Campbell Arnold: 15/15 saves for Spokane

Mason Beaupit: 22/23 saves for Spokane

Vancouver: 0/3 on Power Play

Spokane: 1/4 on Power Play

Next up; Giants host the Victoria Royals on Friday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. on home ice at the Langley Events Centre.

