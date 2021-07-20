Giants draft two from Seattle

Cade McNelly (L) and Payton Mount are the newest Vancouver Giants, the Langley-based team announced, (VancouverGiants)

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Payton Mount and 2001-born defenceman Cade McNelly from the Seattle Thunderbirds. Both are Canadian.

In return, the G-Men are sending a second-round draft pick in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 back to the Thunderbirds.

“It feels awesome to be a Giant,” Mount said Monday, July 19, after the trades were announced by the Langley-based WHL team.

“I couldn’t be more happier.”

Mount described himself as a “workhorse” player.

“I always bring my work ethic every night.”

Mount was originally selected by the T-Birds 19th in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The 5’8”, 180-pound forward has appeared in 140 career regular season games with the Thunderbirds and has managed 23 goals and 45 assists for 68 points.

He’s appeared in 11 additional playoff games, including six against the Giants back in 2018-19. He had two goals in that series.

His best offensive season came in 2019-20 when he struck for 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in 62 games.

Cade McNelly was listed by the Thunderbirds in 2016 and signed with them in August, 2017.

The 6’3”, 205-pound defenceman has since appeared in 121 career regular season games and has notched six goals, 11 assists and 315 penalty minutes.

He appeared in four playoff games with Seattle back in 2018-19 against Vancouver. During the 2019-20 season, McNelly led the entire WHL with 110 penalty minutes.

Last season he finished third, and in 2018-19 he finished fourth.

“I was pretty excited when I first heard that I got traded,” McNelly said.

He presents himself as a defenceman who concentrates on defence.

“I like to say I’m more of a stay-at-home defenceman that likes to chip in offensively when I get the chance,” McNelly remarked.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said the team was “very excited to add two proven, high character, experienced players.”

“Payton is a skilled player who can provide offense at the top of our lineup, while Cade provides veteran leadership and a steady two-way presence on our back-end,” Parneta commented.

