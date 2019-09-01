The Portland Winterhawks stretched their preseason point streak to two straight games after losing in overtime against the reigning Western Conference Champion Vancouver Giants. The Giants went on to win 4-3, scoring the lone goal in the shootout round. (Chris Mast/Everett Silvertips)

Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland

Vancouver G-Men grab first win of the 2019 junior ice hockey preseason

Saturday afternoon in Everett, the Vancouver Giants (1-1) secured a 4-3 shootout victory over the Portland Winterhawks.

The Giants clawed back from three separate deficits en route to their first win of the exhibition season.

Brayden Watts had two goals in regulation and Justin Sourdif had the lone goal of the shootout.

Meanwhile, netminder Trent Miner stopped 25 of the 28 shots fired his way to earn the victory in goal.

Tyson Kozak led all Winterhawks with a goal and an assist.

This victory came after a defeat Friday night, again at the Angels of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. when the G-Men fell to Seattle 4-2.

The Giants wrap up their weekend on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1 with an 11:30 a.m. clash with the Spokane Chiefs – again in Everett.

They play the first of three preseason home games starting next Friday, Sept. 6, when they take on Victoria at the Langley Events Centre. That’s followed Sept. 7 by a game against Prince George, and a game Sept. 8 against Kamloops.

.

READ MORE: Road trip loss against Seattle for Langley-based Vancouver Giants

.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

No scoring.

Shots: 14-6 Vancouver

.

2nd Period:

POR – Mason Mannek opened the scoring for Portland at 5:14. Jonah Bevington and Tyson Kozak had the assists.

VAN – Just a minute and 29 seconds later the Giants answered when Jacob Gendron snapped a shot home from the top of the right-wing circle. John Little assisted on the play.

POR – Jaydon Dureau responded with an unassisted marker for Portland at 10:06.

Shots: 12-11 Vancouver

.

3rd Period:

VAN – Brayden Watts moved the Giants back even at 8:08, converting off an Alex Kannok Leipert rebound.

POR – 43 seconds later Tyson Kozak gave Portland their third lead of the afternoon off a pass from Cross Hanas.

VAN – Brayden Watts wasn’t done. He snapped home his second goal of the day over the right shoulder of Dante Giannuzzi on a power play. Alex Kannok Leipert and Tristen Nielsen had assists.

Shots: 17-6 Vancouver

.

Overtime:

No Scoring.

Shots: 5-2 Portland

Shootout:

1 – John Little (VAN) – Miss

1 – Dawson Pasternak (POR) – Miss

2 – Justin Sourdif (VAN) – Goal

2 – James Stefan (POR) – Miss

3 – Zack Ostapchuk (VAN) – Miss

3 – Simon Knak (POR) – Miss

.

GAME BY THE NUMBERS:

Final score: Vancouver 4 – Portland 3 (Shootout)

Final shots: 45-28 Vancouver

Trent Miner: 25/28 saves for Vancouver

Joel Hofer: 14/14 saves for Portland

Dante Giannuzzi: 28/31 saves for Portland

Vancouver: 1/8 on the power play

Portland: 0/4 on the power play

.

Previous story
Langley the site for ringette trial session

Just Posted

Giddy Up – annual Mustang car show comes to Langley

The Mustang has been on the market for 55 years, and owners gather to celebrate the iconic Ford.

VIDEO: Day two of Summerset draws bigger crowds

JP Maurice, The Matinee, Kim Mitchell and April Wine take main stage at Fort Langley

Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland

Vancouver G-Men grab first win of the 2019 junior ice hockey preseason

VIDEO: Crash brings freeway traffic to a standstill through Aldergrove

At least one person was airlifted to hospital after what was reportedly the second crash of the day

Petition to rename Walnut Grove skate park after Carson Crimeni gathers signatures

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

VIDEO: Electric guitars aplenty, Summerset starts with a bang

On a rock-heavy first night, Rival Sons, The Trews, and Jesse Roper play Fort Langley music festival

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Gift to U.S.-based construction unions keeps on giving

Three taken to hospital in Abbotsford bus crash with minor injuries

Bus filled with agricultural workers rolled into ditch on Ross Road and 58th Avenue

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

What you need to know about Saturday’s B.C.-U.S. border crossing wait time

  • Aldergrove border crossing has the shortest wait time at 20 minutes

Most Read