Giants fall in Edmonton

First game of the new year for Vancouver

In their first game of the new year, the Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to the Edmonton Oil Kings Tuesday afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Trey Fix-Wolansky led the charge for Edmonton with a goal and an assist in the first period while Oil Kings netminder Dylan Myskiw stopped 34 Vancouver shots.

Bowen Byram had the lone goal for the Giants which came off a second period power play.

Edmonton took a 1-0 lead just 1:29 into the first period. Carter Souch ripped his seventh of the season past Giants goaltender Trent Miner off a feed from Trey Fix-Wolansky. Then at 12:45 Edmonton made it 2-0 when Trey Fix-Wolansky toe-dragged his way into the slot and wired his 24th of the season home on Edmonton’s first power play of the game. Despite their 2-0 lead after one, the Oil Kings were outshot 11-5 by the Giants.

At 12:52 of the second period Bowen Byram got the Giants on the board with a shot from the right point on a power play. Byram’s 10th goal of the season was assisted by both Davis Koch and Dylan Plouffe. 18 seconds later though Edmonton answered when David Kope notched his eighth of the season off an Andrew Fyten rebound at 13:10. Shots in the second were 11-6 for the Giants but they trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Dylan Myskiw did the rest for Edmonton stopping 13 more Giant shot opportunities in the final period. With under three minutes remaining in the game the Giants pulled their goaltender and had some good looks, but Myskiw was there when needed and helped ensure Edmonton’s eventual 3-1 victory.

Final Shots: 35-17 Vancouver

Dylan Myskiw: 34/35 saves for Edmonton

Trent Miner: 14/17 saves for Vancouver

Vancouver Power Play: 1/4

Edmonton Power Play: 1/4

Three stars:

1) Dylan Myskiw (EDM)

2) Trey Fix-Wolansky (EDM)

3) Bowen Byram (VAN)

Next Giants Game: Wednesday night in Medicine Hat against the Tigers at 6 PM PT.

With his 10th goal of the season, Giants defenceman Bowen Byram now moves into first place among WHL defencemen in goals scored.

Sunday’s loss to the Oil Kings ended a six-game winning streak for the Giants against Edmonton. The Oil Kings most recent win against Vancouver came on January 6, 2016 in a 3-1 home win.