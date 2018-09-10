Giants finish exhibition play with three losses at home in Langley

His team struggled in pre-season play back home, but defenceman Kaleb Bulych scored for the Canucks.

Giants fell to the Everett Silvertips in the last pre-season game on Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre. The final score was 4-0. (Chris Relke/Special to the Langley Advance)

It might not have been a good weekend for the Langley-based Vancouver Giants in pre-season play, but it was a weekend one G-Men will never forget.

The Giants lost all three at-home exhibition games this weekend, the lastest coming Sunday afternoon in a 4-0 drop to the Everett Silvertips.

But while his comrades were failing in their fight for a win at home, defenceman Kaleb Bulych scored Sunday for the Vancouver Canucks in their 6-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game #@ of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton.

Bulych was one of six Giants who suited up and attended NHL rookie camps. Others included David Tendeck and Dylan Plouffe, who both suited up for Arizona, Owen Hardy who also suited up for Vancouver, Milos Roman for Calgary, and Alex Kannok Leipert for Washington.

Meanwhile, back here at home,the remainder of the team was concluding the pre-season at Langley Events Centre with three games in as many days.

They fell to Victoria Royals 5-3 on Friday night, 7-3 to the Prince George Cougars Saturday night, and then Everett on Sunday afternoon.

In that game, Gage Goncalves led the Everett attack with two goals while goaltender Dustin Wolf made 22 saves to earn the shutout.

Giants Trent Miner played the entire 60 minutes in goal for the G-Men and made 30 saves on 34 shots faced.

Everett outshot the Giants 12-4 in the first period and outscored them 3-0.

Ronan Seeley opened the scoring at 4:19 when he knocked home his own rebound from in close.

Less than two minutes later Goncalves netted his first of two to make it a 2-0 game. His second goal of the game, and the pre-season came at 15:52 of the first period.

Neither team solved the other in the second period.

The Giants managed eight shots on the Everett goal while the Silvertips countered with nine.

A power play at 8:39 of the third period from defenceman Gianni Fairbrother rounded out the game’s scoring for the Silvertips who finished the game one-for-six on the power play. Their pre-season record now sits at 2-1-1-1. The Giants power play went zero-for-four and finished the pre-season six-for-26 (23.1 per cent).

Through six pre-season games, the G-Men managed a record of 2-3-0-1.

Their next game is Friday, Sept. 21 at home against the same Silvertips marking the official start of the 2018-19 season.