Giants fell to the Everett Silvertips in the last pre-season game on Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre. The final score was 4-0. (Chris Relke/Special to the Langley Advance)

Giants finish exhibition play with three losses at home in Langley

His team struggled in pre-season play back home, but defenceman Kaleb Bulych scored for the Canucks.

It might not have been a good weekend for the Langley-based Vancouver Giants in pre-season play, but it was a weekend one G-Men will never forget.

The Giants lost all three at-home exhibition games this weekend, the lastest coming Sunday afternoon in a 4-0 drop to the Everett Silvertips.

But while his comrades were failing in their fight for a win at home, defenceman Kaleb Bulych scored Sunday for the Vancouver Canucks in their 6-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game #@ of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton.

Bulych was one of six Giants who suited up and attended NHL rookie camps. Others included David Tendeck and Dylan Plouffe, who both suited up for Arizona, Owen Hardy who also suited up for Vancouver, Milos Roman for Calgary, and Alex Kannok Leipert for Washington.

Meanwhile, back here at home,the remainder of the team was concluding the pre-season at Langley Events Centre with three games in as many days.

They fell to Victoria Royals 5-3 on Friday night, 7-3 to the Prince George Cougars Saturday night, and then Everett on Sunday afternoon.

In that game, Gage Goncalves led the Everett attack with two goals while goaltender Dustin Wolf made 22 saves to earn the shutout.

Giants Trent Miner played the entire 60 minutes in goal for the G-Men and made 30 saves on 34 shots faced.

Everett outshot the Giants 12-4 in the first period and outscored them 3-0.

Ronan Seeley opened the scoring at 4:19 when he knocked home his own rebound from in close.

Less than two minutes later Goncalves netted his first of two to make it a 2-0 game. His second goal of the game, and the pre-season came at 15:52 of the first period.

Neither team solved the other in the second period.

The Giants managed eight shots on the Everett goal while the Silvertips countered with nine.

A power play at 8:39 of the third period from defenceman Gianni Fairbrother rounded out the game’s scoring for the Silvertips who finished the game one-for-six on the power play. Their pre-season record now sits at 2-1-1-1. The Giants power play went zero-for-four and finished the pre-season six-for-26 (23.1 per cent).

Through six pre-season games, the G-Men managed a record of 2-3-0-1.

Their next game is Friday, Sept. 21 at home against the same Silvertips marking the official start of the 2018-19 season.

 

Giants fell to the Everett Silvertips in the last pre-season game on Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre. The final score was 4-0. (Chris Relke/Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
VIDEO: Provincial kids triathlon sees record attendance in Vernon

Just Posted

A Library Champion’s story

Program for newcomers at Muriel Arnason Library in Langley helps adjustment to new life in Canada

Giants finish exhibition play with three losses at home in Langley

His team struggled in pre-season play back home, but defenceman Kaleb Bulych scored for the Canucks.

tbird receives infusion of provincial loot in aid of marketing

Thunderbird Show Park gets $200,000 from the province to help promote the Nations and World Cups.

PHOTOS: Playground used to host Langley’s first all-candidates meeting

Township council candidates spoke in the rain at a neighbourhood gathering in Willoughby Sunday.

VIDEO: A song about worm germs gets little kids cavorting at Langley Community Music School

Free concert by Chris Hamilton part of Fall Community Day Open House at Langley institution

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

5 to start your day

Rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in Surrey, update in Marrisa Shen homicide and more

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Most Read