Giants forward Owen Hardy Moose Jaw bound

After a strong run with the Vancouver team, Nanaimo boy heads to the Prairies

Owen Hardy was selected to play with the Giants in the 2014 bantam draft. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

General manager Barclay Parneta announced Friday that the Vancouver Giants have traded 20-year-old forward Owen Hardy to the Moose Jaw Warriors, in exchange for a future sixth-round draft pick.

OWEN HARDY’S WHL BIO

Originally selected by the Giants in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 WHL bantam draft, the Nanaimo native has suited up in 233 career regular season games and an additional 29 playoff games with Vancouver.

Last season, Hardy recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points and added five goals and seven assists for 12 points in the playoffs.

For his career he’s registered 30 goals and 39 assists along with 174 penalty minutes.

In three games so far this season, he’s recorded two assists.

“Owen was a warrior for us. He battled hard for his teammates and set a standard for what being a Vancouver Giant is all about,” said Parneta.

“He brought leadership on and off the ice and is another player that has forever left his mark on the history of the Vancouver Giants.”

“I really want to thank the Vancouver Giants organization, the fans, my billets, and the many others who made my time with the Vancouver Giants so special,” said Hardy.

The Vancouver Giants kick off their eastern division road swing when they do battled with the Brandon Wheat Kings Friday night. Their next home game is Oct. 19 against the Broncos.

Owen Hardy was traded in exchange for a future sixth-round draft pick. (Brian Liesse/Special to the Vancouver Giants)