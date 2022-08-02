Vancouver Giants 2003-born forward Zack Ostapchuk has been added Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster for the completion of the 2022 WJC, which will run from August 9 to August 20 in Edmonton. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants 2003-born forward Zack Ostapchuk has been added Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster for the completion of the 2022 WJC, which will run from August 9 to August 20 in Edmonton. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk named to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster

‘A tremendous skater’

Vancouver Giants 2003-born forward Zack Ostapchuk has been added to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster for the completion of the 2022 WJC, which will run from August 9 to August 20 in Edmonton.

Originally selected by the Giants with the 12th overall selection in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, the 6’3” forward is the Giants Captain and reigning Giants MVP.

In 60 games this season, Ostapchuk managed 26 goals and 17 assists for 43 points to go with 58 penalty minutes. He was drafted by the Ottawa Senators 39th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

“Zack’s game has continuously trended up since he started with the Giants,” said Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta. “He has a great sense and feel for the game. He is a tremendous skater that has established himself as a premier forward in the WHL and will be a great addition to Team Canada.”

Ostapchuk will join familiar Giants faces Michael Dyck (Assistant Coach) and Mike Burnstein (Trainer) with Canada.

READ ALSO: Giants sign Zack Ostapchuk

READ ALSO: Giants forward Ostapchuk signs with Senators

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver Giants

Previous story
Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

Just Posted

Langley’s Ben Walter has been named Trinity Western University’s new men’s hockey coach. (TWU)
Langley’s Ben Walter has been named Trinity Western University’s new men’s hockey coach

Vancouver Giants 2003-born forward Zack Ostapchuk has been added Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster for the completion of the 2022 WJC, which will run from August 9 to August 20 in Edmonton. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)
Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk named to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Championship roster

What will happen in future to the Gateway Plaza in Aldergrove, which contains the KFC, is being left to the incoming Township council to decide. (Black Press Media files)
Gateway project decisions being left to new council

David Clements is a regular columnist, addressing green living and environmental concerns.
GREEN BEAT: Trees in the service of man

Pop-up banner image