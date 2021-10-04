Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk returns to Vancouver Giants

On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Ottawa Senators announced that the 2003-born forward Zack Ostapchuk has been reassigned to the Vancouver Giants. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley advance Times)

Forward Zack Ostapchuk is returning to the Vancouver Giants.

On Sunday, the Ottawa Senators announced that the 2003-born forward has been reassigned to the Vancouver Giants.

Ostapchuk was selected 39th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Earlier this week Ostapchuk signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Sens, and also appeared in one NHL preseason game.

READ ALSO: Giants forward Ostapchuk signs with Senators

Originally selected 12th overall by the Langley-based Giants in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, the 2003-born Zack Ostapchuk has appeared in 72 career regular season games where he’s recorded 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points. In 22 games last season, Ostapchuk posted seven goals and nine assists for 16 points. Three of his 12 goals were game-winners, and five of his goals were “first goals.” After the 2020-21 season, he was named the Giants’ Most Improved Player and the High School Scholastic Player of the Year.

At the time his signing was announced, Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion said Ostapchuk possesses the necessary tools in terms of size, skill and skating ability.

“Zack’s strong hockey sense and work ethic will serve him well as he trends towards becoming a full-time pro,” Dorion remarked.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants star forward Justin Sourdif is returning

Ostapchuk will join the Giants ahead of their home opener.

The first of 34 home games for the Giants at the Langley Events Centre will take place on Friday, Oct. 8 against the Prince George Cougars. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Their final home regular season game goes Sunday, April 3rd against the Spokane Chiefs

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL