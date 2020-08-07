Giants hope to be back playing by early December

A Langley-based major hockey team hopes to be back on the ice competing before year end

Vancouver Giants are expecting to be back on the ic, competing, come early December.

The G-Men, whose home ice is at the Langley Events Centre, shared news of a Western Hockey League (WHL) announcement made Thursday morning indicating the 2020-21 regular season will commence Friday, Dec. 4.

But, said WHL commissioner Ron Robison, the date remains contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from the government and health authorities in each of the six provincial/state jurisdictions in WHL territory.

By adjusting the start date for its regular season to early December, the WHL has additional time to work with government and health authorities on the extensive safety measures the WHL is prepared to take to protect players, staff, and fans, and to address key issues such as spectator capacities and border crossings, explained Robison.

“Regardless of our start date, the WHL is committed to playing a full regular season (68 games) and (four rounds of) playoffs in 2020-21,” he said.

“In our discussions with the government and health authorities, it has become apparent that additional time is required to ensure we can return to play in a safe and responsible manner. Our WHL health and safety protocols have been well received by the health authorities but we have several key issues that we will need to reach a resolution on in the coming months.”

The WHL is made up of junior hockey players making up 22 clubs – 17 of which are located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The Vancouver Giants is a major junior ice hockey team that was inaugarated in 2001, and is currently lead by head coach Michael Dyck and general manager Barclay Parneta.

