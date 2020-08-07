Giants hope to be back playing by early December

A Langley-based major hockey team hopes to be back on the ice competing before year end

Vancouver Giants are expecting to be back on the ic, competing, come early December.

The G-Men, whose home ice is at the Langley Events Centre, shared news of a Western Hockey League (WHL) announcement made Thursday morning indicating the 2020-21 regular season will commence Friday, Dec. 4.

But, said WHL commissioner Ron Robison, the date remains contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from the government and health authorities in each of the six provincial/state jurisdictions in WHL territory.

RECENT NEWS: Two Vancouver Giants on opposite sides as NHL playoffs begin

By adjusting the start date for its regular season to early December, the WHL has additional time to work with government and health authorities on the extensive safety measures the WHL is prepared to take to protect players, staff, and fans, and to address key issues such as spectator capacities and border crossings, explained Robison.

“Regardless of our start date, the WHL is committed to playing a full regular season (68 games) and (four rounds of) playoffs in 2020-21,” he said.

“In our discussions with the government and health authorities, it has become apparent that additional time is required to ensure we can return to play in a safe and responsible manner. Our WHL health and safety protocols have been well received by the health authorities but we have several key issues that we will need to reach a resolution on in the coming months.”

RECENT NEWS: Vancouver Giants sign Marko Stacha

The WHL is made up of junior hockey players making up 22 clubs – 17 of which are located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The Vancouver Giants is a major junior ice hockey team that was inaugarated in 2001, and is currently lead by head coach Michael Dyck and general manager Barclay Parneta.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

hockeyLocal SportsVancouver Giants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldergrove swim club prepares safe return to the pool amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Giants hope to be back playing by early December

A Langley-based major hockey team hopes to be back on the ice competing before year end

COVID concerns cancel informal Langley car show

RCMP said the gathering exceeded the limits of the provincial health order

Family struggles in aftermath of recent fire at Langley City condo

Overwhelming support from family, friends and complete strangers is helping young family

BREAKING: RCMP dismantle clandestine lab in South Langley

First responders are on scene

Highway 1 crash in Langley sends Vancouver man to hospital

Township firefighters extracted a 57-year-old man from his vehicle

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Canada vows retaliatory measures as Trump restores tariff on Canadian aluminum

The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1

Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case

Police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms of the drug from Xu Weihong’s home

Answers to 5 common questions facing families for the COVID-19 school year

COVID-19 protocols are likely to vary even more at the school board level, and even and school-to-school.

Four activists face charges linked to 2019 Abbotsford hog-farm protest

Mischief and break-and-enter charges laid for incidents on four separate days prior to the protest

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

‘Tiny home’ being built for Abbotsford woman with severe allergies

Online campaign raises $59,000 for custom cargo trailer for Katie Hobson

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Most Read