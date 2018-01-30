Giants hosting Hitmen, dogs

Game will see funds collected for Langley Animal Protection Society

Who doesn’t like hockey and puppies?

And on Wednesday night (Jan. 31), both be available at the Langley Events Centre as the Vancouver Giants take on the visiting Calgary Hitmen.

But in addition to watching Western Hockey League action, fans will have the opportunity to get their photo taken with some adorable puppies.

For $5, fans can enter the puppy kissing booth and get their photo taken with the proceeds will to to the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

Milner Feeds and Pet Supplies, the game sponsor for the night, will also be providing cowbells via donation, with the money collected again going to LAPS.

Puck drop for the game is 7 p.m. as the Giants look to snap a four-game winless streak (0-2-1-1) and solidify their hold on third place in the WHL’s B.C. Division.


