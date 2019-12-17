Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif has been invited to participate in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game (Brian Liesse/Vancouver Giants)

Giants Justin Sourdif to compete in top prospects game

One of 40 invited to the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL game in January

Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif has been invited to participate in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Sourdif along with 39 others from throughout the CHL will compete in the event in Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday, January 16th, 2020.

Originally selected third overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, Justin Sourdif has registered 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in 28 games so far this season. Sourdif’s +22 rating is tops on the Giants, and tops among all 2002-born players in the WHL. In 96 career regular season games, Sourdif has posted 35 goals and 37 assists for 72 points. He’s added two goals and six assists for eight points in 24 career playoff games.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants forward Sourdif named to Canadian team for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

READ ALSO: Giants’ Sourdif named Player of the Year in Major Midget hockey league

During his rookie season in 2018-19, Justin Sourdif became just the third Vancouver Giant to ever surpass the 20-goal mark in his 16-year-old season. The only other Giants to do so were Gilbert Brule (2003-04) and Evander Kane (2007-08). Internationally, Sourdif has represented Canada at both the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (Silver Medal) and the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Justin Sourdif is the 14th Giants player to receive an invite to participate in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Other previous Giants to receive an invite include: Mark Fistric (2004), Gilbert Brule (2005), Jonathan Blum (2007), Michal Repik (2007), Tyson Sexsmith (2007), James Wright (2008), Evander Kane (2009), David Musil (2011), Brett Kulak (2012), Tyler Benson (2016), Ty Ronning (2016), Milos Roman (2018), and Bowen Byram (2019).

*Tyler Benson and Milos Roman (2018) did not participate because of injury.

Sourdif and the Giants return to action at home tonight (Tuesday Dec, 17) at 7 p.m. against the Prince George Cougars. It’s the final home game for the Giants before their holiday break.

-30-

