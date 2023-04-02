Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has been named to the Western Hockey League BC Division’s 1st All-Star Team. (Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants)

Giants netminder Jesper Vikman named to WHL BC Division all-star team

Vegas Golden Knights prospect established a new career high with 19 regular season wins

Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has been named to the Western Hockey League BC Division’s 1st All-Star Team.

He’s the only Giant to be named a BC Division All-Star for the 2022/23 Season.

Announced March 28, it comes after Vikman, a Vegas Golden Knights prospect, established a new career high with 19 wins this season.

The last Giants goaltender to be named a 1st Team BC Division All-Star was Colorado Avalanche prospect Trent Miner in 2020/21.

Vikman was drafted by the Giants eight overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, and was a fifth round pick by the Golden Knights in 2020.

Other members of the all-star team include defencemen Olen Zellwegerof the Kamloops Blazers and Ethan Sanson of the Prince George Cougars, with forwards Chase Wheatcroft of the Prince George Cougars, Logan Stankoven of the Kamloops Blazers and Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets

Hailing from Stockholm the 2002-born Vikman is a 6’3”, 176-pound left-catching goaltender.

At the time of Vikman’s signing, Giants GM Barclay Parneta said “his international experience, and NHL draft pedigree will make him a valuable addition to our lineup this season.”

Vikman became the third Swedish-born player ever selected by the Giants in the CHL Import Draft, joining Casper Carning (2010) and Fabian Lysell (2020).

