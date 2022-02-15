Giants netminder Jesper Vikman named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Jesper Vikman was named WHL Goaltender of the Week after stopping all but two shots in back-to-back road wins for the Vancouver Giants. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Following two back-to-back road victories by the Vancouver Giants, Jesper Vikman, the goaltender who blocked 58 of 60 shots to make it possible, has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week.

The announcement was made Monday, Feb. 14 by the Langley-based Giants in conjunction with the Western Hockey League.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta called Vikman “a difference maker for our team this year. It is a well-deserved honour that he has earned.”

In two victories up north against Prince George, Vikman went 2-0 with a a goals-against average of 1.00 and a save percentage of .967.

On Friday night, the 6’3” netminder faced 35 shots and stopped 34 of them in a 4-1 Giants victory. Then the next night, Vikman stopped 24 of 25 in a follow up 3-1 victory for the Giants. He was named the first star in both Giant victories.

This season, Vikman has compiled an overall record of 15-12-1-0 with a 3.13 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and two shutouts.

His 15 wins rank him sixth among Western Conference goaltenders. He has started each of the previous 12 games for the Vancouver Giants dating back to Jan. 2.

Earlier this season, Vikman was one of three goaltenders named to Sweden’s 2022 IIHF World Junior team. In 2020 he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth-round of the NHL Draft.

Vikman and the G-Men will be looking to secure their third straight victory when they welcome the Victoria Royals to the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 PM.

