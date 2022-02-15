Jesper Vikman was named WHL Goaltender of the Week after stopping all but two shots in back-to-back road wins for the Vancouver Giants. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Jesper Vikman was named WHL Goaltender of the Week after stopping all but two shots in back-to-back road wins for the Vancouver Giants. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants netminder Jesper Vikman named WHL Goaltender of the Week

GM Barclay Parneta described Vikman as ‘a difference maker’

Following two back-to-back road victories by the Vancouver Giants, Jesper Vikman, the goaltender who blocked 58 of 60 shots to make it possible, has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week.

The announcement was made Monday, Feb. 14 by the Langley-based Giants in conjunction with the Western Hockey League.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta called Vikman “a difference maker for our team this year. It is a well-deserved honour that he has earned.”

In two victories up north against Prince George, Vikman went 2-0 with a a goals-against average of 1.00 and a save percentage of .967.

On Friday night, the 6’3” netminder faced 35 shots and stopped 34 of them in a 4-1 Giants victory. Then the next night, Vikman stopped 24 of 25 in a follow up 3-1 victory for the Giants. He was named the first star in both Giant victories.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants rack up second road win in a row

This season, Vikman has compiled an overall record of 15-12-1-0 with a 3.13 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and two shutouts.

His 15 wins rank him sixth among Western Conference goaltenders. He has started each of the previous 12 games for the Vancouver Giants dating back to Jan. 2.

Earlier this season, Vikman was one of three goaltenders named to Sweden’s 2022 IIHF World Junior team. In 2020 he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth-round of the NHL Draft.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Six-year-old survivor sings at a Vancouver Giants game

Vikman and the G-Men will be looking to secure their third straight victory when they welcome the Victoria Royals to the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 PM.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Previous story
Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air
Next story
B.C. Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach, adding Walter to staff

Just Posted

Friends and supporters of Naomi Onotera, who disappeared last August and was later found dead, were at Surrey Provincial Court on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for the bail hearing of her accused killer, Obnes Regis. Regis is charged with manslaughter. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Supporters rally against bail for accused killer of Langley woman

Jesper Vikman was named WHL Goaltender of the Week after stopping all but two shots in back-to-back road wins for the Vancouver Giants. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants netminder Jesper Vikman named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Sea Spray player Dalton Lupul tangles with Grizzlies rival Aaron Skye. Sea Spray defeated the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club 18-12 in week nine Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 8. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Sea Spray defeat Grizzlies, Black Fish down Shooting Eagles in Arena Lacrosse play in Langley

Jude Henders, the volunteer coordinator at Langley Lodge, accepted Belmont Elementary student cards from John Campbell, of the Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise. (John Campbell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley students create Valentine’s cards for local seniors