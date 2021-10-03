Giants open regular season with 5-0 win over Victoria

Goaltender Jesper Vikman had the shutout

Five different Giants found the back of the net, and goaltender Jesper Vikman made 16 saves, to earn the shutout in his WHL debut as the G-Men opened their season with a 5-0 victory Saturday on the Island at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Four different Giants had multi-point games, with four of the five goals coming in the first period.

READ ALSO: Jesper Vikman will play for Vancouver Giants

Between the pipes, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Vikman stopped everything Victoria aimed his way, while the G-Men responded with 48 shots of their own.

It was the first opening night shutout for a Vancouver Giants goaltender since Jamie Tucker kept the Everett Silvertips scoreless on Sept. 20, 2008.

Giants improved their opening night record to 12-7-1-1 lifetime in opening games.

Newly named captain Justin Sourdif registered the first goal of the season for the Giants off a two-on-one rush in the first period with an assist by Fabian Lysell at 4:29.

At 6:57, Adam Hall increased the Giants lead to 2-0 off a Damian Palmieri rebound. Sourdif also assisted.

G-Men are 1-0 after a 5-0 victory Saturday Oct. 2 on the Island. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Just 27 seconds later, defenceman Connor Horning, in his 200th career WHL game, increased the Giants lead to 3-0. Horning’s shot from the right-wing circle went bar down and spelled the end of the night for Victoria starter Sebastian Wraneschitz with Tyler Palmer replacing Wraneschitz in goal for Victoria at 7:24.

At 12:38, Payton Mount fired a rebound home from in close to extend the Giants lead to 4-0.

Ty Thorpe and Connor Horning both drew the helpers.

READ ALSO: Giants Justin Sourdif signs first NHL contract

During the scoreless second period, Sourdif received a game misconduct penalty after he was assessed a double-minor for roughing at 5:51 of the period.

With 61 seconds left in the third, Mazden Leslie grabbed the final goal of the game for the Giants off a shot from the high slot through a screen. Adam Hall and Jaden Lipinski both earned assists.

G-Men are 1-0 after a 5-0 victory Saturday Oct. 2 on the Island. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants Lysell, Palmieri and Lipinski recorded their first career WHL points.

Giants Horning and Vikman were first and third stars of the game, while Victoria relief goaltender Palmer, with 40 saves, was named second star.

Up next, a home game for the Giants on Friday, Oct. 8 at Langley Events centre.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

