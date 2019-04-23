Giants playoff stars named players of the week

Goaltender David Tendek and forward Dawson Holt led the Langley-based team to back-to-back wins

In two Giants victories last weekend over the Spokane Chiefs, Dawson Holt registered two goals and two assists for four points. Contributed photo

Two Vancouver Giants won player of the week honours for their efforts during the first two games against Spokane, both ending in victory for the Langley-based team.

Goaltender David Tendeck was named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending goaltender of the week and forward Dawson Holt was named WHL On the Run player of the week, both for the week ending Sunday, April 21st.

Tendeck led the Giants to a pair of victories at home against the Spokane Chiefs in the first two games of the WHL’s Western Conference Championship series.

The Arizona Coyotes prospect stopped 54 of the 57 shots fired his way for a .947 save percentage while compiling a 1.50 goals-against-average.

He was named the first star of game 1.

He’s won each of his past five starts, surrendering two-goals or less in each of them.

Tendeck represented the WHL in the 2018 CIBC Canada/Russia Series and was named a 2018 second-team WHL All-Star. He was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round (158th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

In two Giants victories last weekend over the Spokane Chiefs, Dawson Holt registered two goals and two assists for four points.

In Game 1 on Friday night, Holt scored the game-winner and added an assist on Owen Hardy’s insurance goal in a 4-1 victory for the Giants.

One night later, Holt’s goal in the third period helped kick-start the Giants comeback from a 2-0 deficit in what ultimately ended up as a 4-2 victory.

Holt is the second Giant to capture Player of the Week honours during the 2019 WHL Playoffs. Bowen Byram also captured the honour for the week ending March 31st.

The Vancouver Giants return to action Tuesday night (April 23) in Spokane where they’ll look to go up 3-0 in their best-of-seven Western Conference Final series against the Spokane Chiefs.

Puck drop goes at 7:05 p.m.

