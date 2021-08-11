Giants prospect Lysell signs with Bruins

Vancouver Giants prospect Fabian Lysell has signed a three-year entry-level contract to play for Boston Bruins with an annual NHL cap hit of $925,000. (Twitter)

Vancouver Giants prospect Fabian Lysell has signed a three-year entry-level contract to play for Boston Bruins worth $925,000 a year.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney made the announcement Monday, August 9.

“The Bruins are excited to have signed Fabian to his first NHL contract,” said Sweeney. “Fabian is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with Fabian throughout the development process.”

The 2003-born forward was selected 21st overall by the Bruins in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Lysell, who stands 5’10” and 172 lbs. was chosen by the Langley-based Giants 30th overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

He has not yet signed with the Giants, but there is a possibility he could still end up playing with the WHL team – if he is assigned by the Bruins.

A native of Goteborg, Sweden, Lysell appeared in 26 games with Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League and posted two goals and one assist. He added three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 11 games with Frolunda HC’s J20 program.

Internationally, Lysell most recently represented Sweden in the World Under-18’s where he scored three goals and added six assists for nine points in seven games en route to a Bronze Medal.

Since 2018-19 he’s appeared in 34 games internationally for Sweden.

