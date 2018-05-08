Giants returning to Coliseum for pair of games

Vancouver Giants will play pair of December games in Vancouver instead of Langley Events Centre

Chris Relke Vancouver Giants photo

The Vancouver Giants are returning to their roots, for two games at least.

The major junior hockey club announced they will play a pair of games in December, including their annual Teddy Bear Toss night, at the Pacific Coliseum.

“For 15 years, the Pacific Coliseum was our home and it will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Vancouver Giants fans,” said Ron Toigo, the majority owner, president and governor.

“We are very happy to partner with the PNE to provide fans with the unique opportunity to once against watch world-class junior hockey at the Pacific Coliseum.”

The 2018/19 season marks an important milestone in B.C. sports history as the Pacific Coliseum celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“The PNE is pleased to welcome the Vancouver Giants back to the Coliseum for two very special games this season,” said PNE president and CEO Mike McDaniel.

“We look forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Coliseum at those games, with the team who helped shape the building’s history.”

The two games — dates or opponents have not yet been announced — will be included as part of the Giants’ 2018/19 season ticket package and season ticket holders will get first access to seat selection.

The Teddy Bear Toss collects stuffed animals each December to mark the home team’s first goal with the animals collected and distributed to Christmas bureaus and hospitals across the Lower Mainland.


