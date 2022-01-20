Giants see Langley home game rescheduled due to COVID

Their opponents, the Kelowna Rockets, are on the sick list

Vancouver Giants defeated the Rockets Dec. 1, 2021, in Kelowna. The Rockets will lose a chance for another meeting with the Giants due to COVID, and the game has been rescheduled. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Vancouver Giants are postponing another game, this time because COVID has put too many of their opponents on the WHL’s protocol list.

The Saturday, Jan. 22 game at the Langley Events Centre was to have seen the Giants face off against the Kelowna Rockets, but the game will have to be rescheduled as too many of the Rockets players and staff have COVID symptoms or have tested positive.

The Giants had just gotten back to playing after a pause due to their own issues with COVID, as the highly contagious Omicron variant has wreaked havoc with the Western Hockey League’s schedule.

The Giants had postponed three games in early January had had to pause all practices and official team activities, including on-ice practices.

All tickets for the Jan. 22 game remain valid for a to-be-determined date in the future.

The next scheduled home game for the Giants will be on Friday, Jan. 28, also against Kelowna, and that one remains on the schedule.

In the interim, the Giants expect to be on the road on Friday, Jan. 21 in Victoria and Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Kamloops, and those games are still on the schedule as well.

