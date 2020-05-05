Giants sign draft pick from Fort St. John

Ethan Semeniuk can play five games as an underage player

A third member of the Vancouver Giants 2020 WHL Bantam Draft class has committed to the Langley-based Western Hockey League team.

Giants GM Barclay Parneta announced Monday, May 4th, that 2005-born forward Ethan Semeniuk, from Fort St. John, has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the team.

Originally selected by the Giants in Round three (56th overall) in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, the 5’9”, 160-pound forward was the second forward and second BC-born player drafted by the Giants.

In 30 games with the Delta Hockey Academy’s Bantam Prep Green program, he notched 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points.

“Our scouting staff was ecstatic when we still had the chance to draft Ethan Semeniuk in Round 3,” said Parneta.

“He’s a strong skater, he’s skilled offensively and he thinks the game at a supremely high level. He’s going to be a key contributor for us down the road and we’re excited to welcome Ethan and his family to the Vancouver Giants.”

Moments after the selection of Semeniuk on draft day, Giants head scout Terry Bonner said: “I like his skillset. He’s a good skater with decent size and overall he has just a really good hockey IQ and sense for the game.”

“I’m extremely thankful to the Vancouver Giants for drafting me,” Semeniuk said. “I realize that there’s a lot of hard work still ahead for me, but I’m very excited to start the next chapter of my hockey career in the Western Hockey League.“

Semeniuk joins Mazden Leslie (Round 1, Pick 10) and Ty Halaburda (Round 2, Pick 32) who have already signed with the Giants from their 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Class.

Semeniuk is eligible to play in five games with the 2020-21 Giants as an under-ager.

