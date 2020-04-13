Giants Sourdif and Shepard make NHL draft ranking

Two Vancouver Giants have cracked NHL Central Scouting’s Final Draft Rankings List. 2002-born forward Justin Sourdif (was ranked 23rd among draft eligible North American skaters while fellow 2002-born forward Cole Shepard was ranked 149th. (file)

Vancouver Giants Justin Sourdif and Cole Shepard have cracked NHL Central Scouting’s Final Draft Rankings List.

Sourdif was ranked 23rd among draft-eligible North American skaters while fellow Shepard was ranked 149th.

Fresh off his second season with the Giants, Justin Sourdif finished the 2019-20 season with a new career high in both goals (26) and points (54).

READ ALSO: Giants forward Justin Sourdif gets assist as Team Canada wins first game at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

His +30 rating was tops on the team as were his six game-winning goals.

Sourdif’s 26 goals ranked him second on the team and his 54 points had him ranked third.

In 125 career regular season games with the Giants, Sourdif has registered 49 goals and 51 assists for 100 points. In January of this year, Sourdif represented the Giants and the WHL in the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

JUSTIN SOURDIF’S WHL BIO

Internationally he helped Canada capture a silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In 2018 he represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Sourdif was originally selected by the Giants with the third overall pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

READ MORE: Playing with his brother

Cole Shepard was originally drafted by the Giants in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

In July of 2019, Shepard signed with the Giants and made his WHL debut in October. In 50 games with the Giants, Shepard supplied 11 goals along with 18 assists for 29 points to lead all Giants rookies. His freshman campaign included five multi-point games, including a four-point game on February 4th at home against the Tri-City Americans.

COLE SHEPARD’S WHL BIO

Shepard also represented Canada at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Since 2002 the Vancouver Giants have had 32 players from their roster selected in the NHL Draft. The exact date of the 2020 NHL Draft is unknown at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL