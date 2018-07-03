Vancouver Giants athletic therapist Mike Burnstein is no stranger to international competitions. (Chris Relke photo)

Giants staffer named to Team Canada

Athletic therapist Mike Burnstein is going to be part of the 2019 world junior hockey championships.

Vancouver Giants athletic therapist has been named to Team Canada’s staff for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships.

The announcement was made today (Tuesday, July 3) that Mike Burnstein, from Hamilton, Ont., is representing the country and the Langley-based major junior ice hockey team on the world stage at the end of the year.

The 43rd annual ice hockey worlds run Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Vancouver and Victoria.

Burnstein is no stranger to international competition having represented Canada numerous times throughout his career.

In addition to his 20-year tenure in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks, he worked for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics, four world hockey championships, the 2015 Spengler Cup, and served as the athletic trainer for Team Europe in 2016 at the World Cup of Hockey.

Burnstein is entering his second season with the Vancouver Giants.

He joins Tim Hunter (Moose Jaw Warriors), Brent Kisio (Lethbridge Hurricanes) and Khore Elliott (Victoria Royals) as Western Hockey League staff representatives for Team Canada’s world junior team.

