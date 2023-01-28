Giants take second straight win against Rockets

The Vancouver Giants in action during their 3-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets at home on Jan, 27. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants sent their home crowd home happy on Friday night, Jan. 27 with a 3-1 victory against the Kelowna Rockets. The Langley-based team came out strong in the final period to secure the win.

Adam Kydd opened the scoring for the Rockets 7:39 into the game on a rebound in a net side scramble. But the Giants quickly responded with a goal from Tyler Thorpe 4:50 into the second period, tying the game at one. The Giants then took the lead with a snipe from Jaden Lipinski 9:49 later.

In the third period, Brenden Pentecost finished the scoring for the night with a point shot with 5:44 to go in the game.

Final Score: Vancouver 3 – Kelowna 1

In total Vancouver made 38 shots and Kelowna 31.

Jesper Vikman had 30 saves for Vancouver, while Talyn Boyko had 35 saves for Kelowna. The Giants had two power play goals in six opportunities, while the Rockets were unable to score on their 5 power play opportunities.

📹 "I thought our 3rd period was our best period. I thought we really locked it down." Head Coach Michael Dyck post game after a 3-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets. pic.twitter.com/VNYRwuato5 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 28, 2023

The Giants’ head coach Michael Dyck had this to say after the game: “I thought our third period was our best period. I thought we really locked it down.”

The Giants will play their fourth game in a row against Kelowna tonight, Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Three Stars:

1) Vikman (VAN)

2) T. Thorpe (VAN)

3) Kydd (KEL)

